Smith Academic Resource Center: Putting the community in community college

In fact, Smith’s engagement and service to the community has earned her multiple awards and honors over the years, from the Pilot Club’s Professional Woman of the Year (1985), McDowell Chamber of Commerce’s first Volunteer of the Year (1986), McDowell County Community Leadership Award (1983 and 1995), NC Federation of Women’s Clubs Awards (1987, 1995 and 1998), and Asheville Citizen Times’ Citizen of the Year, Southeast Regional Finalist (1993).

“Central to the vision of the Smith Academic Resource Center,” said Dr. Brian S. Merritt, MTCC president, “was our commitment that the new space would be more than just a repository of books and magazines and more than a traditional brick-and-mortar library. The changing nature of education, technology and the speed with which our knowledge base is evolving necessitated that we adapt the new space as more of an academic resource center—a place where students could come to access rapidly changing information from around the globe.

“More than that, the renovation planning committee envisioned the new ‘academic resource center’ as a more unifying element in the campus plan—a community center, if you will—a place where people could both access and share information, a place where people could meet, interact and study.”