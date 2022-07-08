Sharon Parker joins N.C. Bar Association’s Legal Practice Hall of Fame

Marion attorney Sharon Parker is now a member of the North Carolina Bar Association’s Legal Practice Hall of Fame.

Parker was inducted on Friday, June 24 at the 2022 NCBA Annual Meeting in Winston-Salem during the awards dinner and presidential installation. Legal Practice Hall of Fame lawyers have exhibited throughout their practice the highest standards of ethics and professional competency and have rendered a high level of service to the bar and to their communities, according to a news release.

Since 2007, Parker has focused on business law, estate planning, and estate administration and opened a solo practice in 2013. Prior to her solo practice, Parker spent more than 20 years with the law firm of Dameron, Burgin & Parker, PA representing medical malpractice carriers and health care providers in malpractice defense litigation, defending criminal cases including capital cases, providing general legal advice to regional hospitals and health care providers, and representing local boards and non-profits.

Parker is also chairperson of the board of directors of Lawyers Mutual Liability Insurance of North Carolina, having served on the board since 1999 and serving six years as chairperson of the Claims Committee. In 2015, Parker was also recognized with the NCBA Citizen Lawyer Award for service to her community.

Parker has served as president of The McDowell Endowment Advisory Board (an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina) and president of the Catawba Valley Legal Services (now Legal Aid of the Foothills). She has served as the foundation director and scholarship chairperson for the Rotary Club of Marion and has been honored with the Rotary Service Above Self Award. She now serves on the McDowell Technical College Foundation board of directors, the Legal Aid of the Foothills Advisory Board and is a member of the North Carolina Association of Women Attorneys.

Parker has been recognized with the Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service, the North Carolina Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the McDowell County Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award and the Rotary Club of Marion’s Service Above Self Award, according to the news release.

This is the fourth induction class for the renamed General Practice Hall of Fame, which was established in 1989 by the General Practice Section and now includes 178 members. Longtime law partners E.P. “Sandy” Dameron and Charles E. Burgin are also members of the Legal Practice Hall of Fame, making Parker a third-generation inductee from the former Marion law firm. Dameron was inducted in 1991 and Burgin, who is also a past president of the NCBA, was inducted in 2008. Other former inductees from Marion are Everette C. Carnes (2000) and Judge Robert C. Hunter (2020).

She said it is an honor to follow Dameron, Burgin, Carnes and Hunter into the Hall of Fame.

Parker served as co-chair of the first NCBA Commission on the Status of Women in the Legal Profession, on the Board of Governors of the North Carolina Bar Association, and on the NCBA Litigation and Health Law Section Councils. She was co-recipient of Gwyneth B. Davis Award in 1993 from the North Carolina Association of Women Attorneys for outstanding contributions to the promotion of women lawyers and the rights of women under the law. Parker is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an honors graduate of the UNC School of Law and has been proud to call Marion home since 1991, according to the news release.