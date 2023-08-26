It’s fall at the Orchard at Altapass and only two months remain in our season. Apples continue to ripen and provide opportunities for u-picking on guided experiences or purchasing by the bag at the Apple Shed. Trees are as full as the musical lineup scheduled for the pavilion. The music takes center stage beginning on Saturday, Sept. 2, with Possum Creek, followed by Skiffle Creek on Sunday, Sept. 3.

The second weekend of the month will feature Kuhne & McKinney on Saturday, Sept. 9, with The Ruglifters following up the next day. The Scatterlings will perform at the orchard on Sept. 16, followed by Butterbeans on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Don Pedi makes an appearance on Saturday, Sept. 23, followed by Randy Flack the following day. And to conclude the lineup on Saturday, Sept. 30, we welcome Greg Candel at 12:30 p.m. for an hour of rousing musical fun in “Bunkum County.” And at month’s end, The Ruglifters return to the pavilion stage. To go along with the weekend musical events, music jam takes place every Thursday afternoon from 1-3:30 p.m. All musical shows are free to the public and dancing is always encouraged.

But that’s just the music. Anticipated late in the month on Wednesday, Sept. 27, the Orchard welcomes the return of the Overmountain Victory Trail Association’s evening presentation — a regional slice of history that is engaging, entertaining and educational. More details to follow.

The month will be busy with something for all ages. The music and dancing. The grill (open Wednesday-Sunday).

The views (under conservancy, never to be developed). The games and activities (no batteries required). A “heyride” perhaps (weekends)? The camaraderie of friends, family and just plain folks. And, of course, the apples, all heirlooms, all delicious (u-pick and pre-bagged).

Located at 1025 Orchard Road near Spruce Pine at mile 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Orchard is a not-for-profit working small-batch apple orchard and educational venue. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Family- and pet-friendly. Wheelchair accessible. Buses welcome. For information, visit www.altapassorchard.org.