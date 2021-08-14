Search still underway for missing pets on Old Fort Mountain

As of Friday, animal rescue groups, volunteers and the owners were still searching the area around Old Fort Mountain for six dogs and a cat that got lost because of the wreck of an ASPCA truck on Wednesday.

A box truck operated by Ronald Jeffrey Swanson, 54, of Hendersonville was traveling east on Interstate 40 Wednesday. At approximately 11 a.m., Swanson’s truck had a left front tire failure. The truck collided with the median barrier wall and crashed, causing extensive damage to the cab of the vehicle. Swanson suffered severe injuries and was flown to Mission Hospital in Asheville. A passenger in his van, Shannen Foster, 52 of Hendersonville, was also injured. Swanson is still hospitalized and Foster has been released from the hospital, according to ASPCA officials.

Swanson was driving a truck owned by the Asheville chapter of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). A statement from ASPCA said both Swanson and Foster were receiving medical care for their injuries.

They were transporting 38 dogs and cats in crates that had been spayed and neutered in Asheville. They were on their way back to Caldwell County to return the animals to their owners when the wreck happened on Old Fort Mountain.