Search still underway for missing pets on Old Fort Mountain

As of Friday, animal rescue groups, volunteers and the owners were still searching the area around Old Fort Mountain for six dogs and a cat that got lost because of the wreck of an ASPCA truck on Wednesday.
A box truck operated by Ronald Jeffrey Swanson, 54, of Hendersonville was traveling east on Interstate 40 Wednesday. At approximately 11 a.m., Swanson’s truck had a left front tire failure. The truck collided with the median barrier wall and crashed, causing extensive damage to the cab of the vehicle. Swanson suffered severe injuries and was flown to Mission Hospital in Asheville. A passenger in his van, Shannen Foster, 52 of Hendersonville, was also injured. Swanson is still hospitalized and Foster has been released from the hospital, according to ASPCA officials.
Swanson was driving a truck owned by the Asheville chapter of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). A statement from ASPCA said both Swanson and Foster were receiving medical care for their injuries.
They were transporting 38 dogs and cats in crates that had been spayed and neutered in Asheville. They were on their way back to Caldwell County to return the animals to their owners when the wreck happened on Old Fort Mountain.
Twenty-six animals received attention and were sent home with their owners and one dog. Sadly, five animals lost their lives, including two dogs who succumbed to their injuries in the care of an emergency clinic. Some animal enclosures were damaged in the accident, allowing animals to escape, and six dogs and one cat are still missing as of Friday afternoon.
They are described as two black Labrador retriever mixes, a German shepherd mix, a black and white Labrador retriever mix, a Jack Russell terrier Mix, a dachshund mix and a pointer dog. All of the dogs are male except for the German shepherd mix. The cat is a gray and white tabby.
In a coordinated local response, the ASPCA is leading a search and rescue effort to find these seven missing animals.
Thursday night, Cactus Barlow of Lenoir was out trekking through the woods of Old Fort Mountain looking for Jack, his black Labrador retriever/German shepherd mix dog. Barlow had spent Thursday morning looking for Jack as well.
Barlow had another dog named Hammer that didn’t survive the wreck. Hammer was a hound dog that was bred for bear hunting. “We were looking at a dog box when we got the call about the wreck,” said Barlow to The McDowell News. “I wanted to take (Hammer) bear hunting. He came from a long line of bear hunting dogs.”
He also has a black-and-white male cat named Happy Feet that was in the wreck. Happy Feet survived the accident and is back home safe, according to Barlow.
All of these animals were spayed and neutered in Asheville and they were being brought back to the Caldwell County fairgrounds to be reunited with their owners. This was being done through the Caldwell County Humane Society, said Barlow.
He said he hopes to find Jack soon. The black dog was actually a Christmas present for his daughter, who is 8.
Barlow, who is a Marine veteran, said he and his family have received all kinds of help in their search for Jack.
“I have had people from Indiana call me,” he said to The McDowell News. “A woman from Greenville, S.C. drove up here to help with the search. She was amazing help too. There’s been so many people. They have a tracking team. The ASPCA has put out fliers.”
DeAnna Knight is still searching for her dog Tucker, which is the dachshund mix.
Friday morning, she said there were no updates about where he is.
“We still have faith and hope that he will come home,” said Knight to The McDowell News.
Friday afternoon, the ASPCA issued the following statement:
“In a coordinated local response, the ASPCA is collaborating closely with our partners at Caldwell Animal Services and McDowell County Animal Shelter, as well as with professional missing pet trackers Epic Animal Recovery and Mission Lost Pet Recovery Services, to locate the missing animals and support their safe return. We are so grateful for their extraordinary expertise and for the support we are receiving from the community.
“To ensure a successful rescue operation, we want to share with you some key facts and details:
• Proven animal rescue tactics being used in this incident include scent-tracking dogs, scent lures provided by the pet owners, feeding stations, motion-sensing cameras, and community-focused communications such as informative flyers and social media posts and responses. Located pets will be lured with food into humane traps monitored by motion-sensing cameras or enticed to return directly to their owners. This thorough process can take multiple days.
• The number of searchers at the scene is being limited because lost pets experiencing a traumatic event and in unfamiliar settings without their families can react with fear and anxiety, making them more challenging to rescue. Therefore, they should be addressed only by animal experts or owners. For this reason, we only ask that community members be aware that lost animals may be in the area and to report animal sightings to our partner, McDowell County Animal Shelter, at 828-652-6643. Search team members will travel immediately to the appropriate location and initiate the recovery process.
“When calling about possible sightings please provide the following information:
• Time and date of sighting
• Address or landmark seen
• Direction the animal was traveling
• What was the animal doing when they were seen? Was it sleeping, running?
• What is the state they appear to be in? Is it healthy? Injured?
A team of professionals from several organizations is working on the ground and behind the scenes coordinating logistics, resources, and communications with all involved parties, including the families affected by this devastating accident. We deeply appreciate the support from both local partners and the community itself.”
A special Facebook page about this incident has also been created: https://www.facebook.com/groups/424637142226136/