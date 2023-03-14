The search for the next superintendent of McDowell County Schools is kicking into high gear.

Advertisements for the position could go out as early as this week, with the goal of naming a new leader by July.

At Monday night’s regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Education, board members heard from attorney Chris Campbell of Campbell Shatley, PLLC, the firm advising on the search. Campbell emphasized that his firm is there for guidance in the process but the choice of a leader is ultimately up to the board.

“The most important job you do is elect a superintendent,” he told to the board. “It is more important than anything else. Because you can pass all the policies you want. You can put all of the focus on academic achievement. You can pass out strategic plans and unless you have a superintendent, guidance and leadership implementing those things, then your school district is not going to make any progress.”

Campbell offered three timelines, with the most aggressive being the July date. That is what he recommended because the search will be happening in a “very challenging environment.”

Several school systems in the state are currently looking for superintendents. Campbell said the board should expect 10-15 applications.

The local search team will be Chairman Terry English and Vice Chair Amy Moomaw, with input from each board member. The process will include advertising, reviewing applications, getting public input through a survey and forums, narrowing the field, background checks and interviewing.

“You don’t have a whole lot of time,” Campbell said. Still, if the board isn’t satisfied with the candidate pool, it can shift to a later timeline.

Brian Oliver has served as interim superintendent since June 2022, taking the helm after Mark Garrett left the local system to become superintendent of Henderson County Public Schools. The board had delayed the search until new board members elected in 2022 could participate.

In other business, the board:

Heard public comment on diversity, equity and inclusion training for staff. Board members were invited to upcoming community meetings to listen and discuss what can be done.

Heard a presentation on Dream Builders Communication, a diversity and inclusion consulting company, from Dr. Kenston Griffin. The board tabled action on Dream Builders until the April meeting. The McDowell News is working on a more detailed story on this proposed program.

Honored McDowell High student Dawson Bartlett for his first-place win in the Regional Welding Competition.

Recognized CTE teachers for earning 2021/2022 credential bonuses.

Heard administrative reports.

Discussed the bid process for McDowell High tennis court upgrades. The board will have a special called meeting on Thursday , March 16 at 11 a.m. in the boardroom at the District Office, 334 S. Main St., Marion to discuss the construction bids. Action could be taken at that meeting.