Search continues for suspect in homicide at Walmart parking lot in Marion

Law enforcement authorities were still looking on Monday for a Spruce Pine man who is a suspect in an incident at the Walmart parking lot where a Marion man was fatally stabbed and run over.

On Saturday at 1 a.m., officers with the Marion Police Department responded to Grandview Station Shopping Center at 2875 Sugar Hill Road in Marion in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers discovered that Alfredo Guardian Magana, 45, of Marion, had been critically injured in an altercation involving a knife. Magana was found lying in the side parking lot of the shopping center near the grocery pickup area, according to a news release.

McDowell County EMS immediately began lifesaving measures on Magana. However those efforts were unsuccessful and he died at the scene. Investigators with the Marion Police Department, as well as the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, began their investigation.

During an altercation in the parking lot, Salvador Magana, 38, of Spruce Pine, brandished a large knife while seated in his vehicle and began stabbing Alfredo Magana, according to a news release. As Alfredo fell to the ground, Salvador fled the scene in a white Chevrolet pickup truck. As he was attempting to leave, Salvador ran over Alfredo with his vehicle while he was lying on the ground. Salvador exited the parking lot and has not been seen since. It is unclear as of deadline for Tuesday's paper what the argument and altercation was about between the individuals involved.

The Marion Police Department has secured second-degree murder warrants for Salvador Romero Magana of Spruce Pine at this point in the investigation. He is a Hispanic male and weighs 150 pounds and stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He may be operating a white Chevrolet Z71 Silverado truck with an unknown tag number or direction of travel.

If anyone should come in contact with Salvador Romero Magana, they are to call 911, the Marion Police Department at 828-652-400 or their local law enforcement agency to report the sighting. Salvador Magana should not be approached.

On Monday, Chief Allen Lawrence said there are no new leads as to Magana’s whereabouts. “We are working with several other law enforcement entities to hopefully develop new information,” he told The McDowell News.