SCAM ALERT: Don't give money to Senior Citizens Sweepstakes

Another phone scam is making its way around the area.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The caller tells local residents he is from American Senior Citizens Sweepstakes and informs them they’ve won a prize, like an expensive car, but, in order to receive it, they must purchase a gift card.

Authorities advise local residents to be wary of any such calls or emails. Do not give money or personal information to someone you don’t know. Get a name and number and verify that the caller works where he says he does.

Anyone with questions or concerns can call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235.