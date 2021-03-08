 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SCAM ALERT: Don't give money to Senior Citizens Sweepstakes
0 comments
breaking top story

SCAM ALERT: Don't give money to Senior Citizens Sweepstakes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
scam.jpg
PIXABAY

Another phone scam is making its way around the area.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The caller tells local residents he is from American Senior Citizens Sweepstakes and informs them they’ve won a prize, like an expensive car, but, in order to receive it, they must purchase a gift card.

Authorities advise local residents to be wary of any such calls or emails. Do not give money or personal information to someone you don’t know. Get a name and number and verify that the caller works where he says he does.

Anyone with questions or concerns can call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC issues new guidance, with warning on travel

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics