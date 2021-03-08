SCAM ALERT: Don't give money to Senior Citizens Sweepstakes

From the McDowell County Sheriff's Office
Another phone scam is making its way around the area.
The caller tells local residents he is from American Senior Citizens Sweepstakes and informs them they’ve won a prize, like an expensive car, but, in order to receive it, they must purchase a gift card.
Authorities advise local residents to be wary of any such calls or emails. Do not give money or personal information to someone you don’t know. Get a name and number and verify that the caller works where he says he does.
Anyone with questions or concerns can call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235.
