This Saturday, McDowell County will be full of fun activities complete with cyclists in Old Fort, classic cars at Camping World, the Pioneer Day festival in Old Fort, an Arbor Day celebration in Marion and healthy kids at the Corpening YMCA.

While not a coordinated effort, various groups have put together an action-packed day of fun.

The following is a roundup of the events scheduled for Saturday.

McDowell Trails Association’s Rock ‘n’ Roller

On Saturday, the McDowell Trails Association will present the second edition of the Rock ‘n’ Roller. It is a bike ride that “showcases what makes McDowell County a cycling destination.” The early spring ride serves as an excellent training ride to set the tone for the remainder of the cycling season, according to an online statement from the MTA.

For 2023, the second edition includes country roads and plenty of rolling hills in McDowell County.

It will have two parts: The Hard Rock, 65 miles with 4,800 feet of climbing (three Supports and Gears) with an additional 10-mile option and the Soft Rock, 24 miles with nearly 2,000 feet of climbing (one SAG) with an additional 10-mile option. There is also the “Off the Couch” Fun Ride, which is 10 miles with 570 feet of climbing led by an experienced cyclist.

There will be food for refueling at the finish. Participants will also receive a pair of cycling socks and a cycling cap for the first 200 registrants.

The money raised by the Rock ‘n’ Roller are used by the McDowell Trails Association to plan, develop, build, and provide education and support for greenways, blueways and trails in McDowell County.

For registration information visit https://mcdowelltrails.org/rocknroller2023/.

Mountain Thunder Car Show

On Saturday, the Route 70 Cruisers will present the Mountain Thunder Car Show at Camping World of Marion, located at 1885 U.S. 70 West in the Pleasant Gardens community.

The car show will open at 9 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. It will be held rain or shine, according to a flier.

The event will feature all kinds of restored classic cars, trucks and motorcycles. Car show vehicles may enter at 8:30 a.m. There will be music and food along with door prizes and a 50/50 drawing.

The grand prize will be a performance GM engine assembled by Route 70 Cruisers. It will have flat top pistons, performance cam, roller timing chain, intake and carburetor and will be running as a display during the show.

The cruiser prize will be a $500 certificate toward the purchase of four new tires, courtesy of Baker Automotive of Marion.

You don’t have to be present to win either of these prizes, according to a flier.

For more information, contact Phillip Poe at 281-798-4805 or Janet Spake at 828-317-9563.

Pioneer Day festival

The Mountain Gateway Museum in Old Fort will host its 37th annual Pioneer Day — rain or shine — on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the museum’s grounds at 24 Water St.

The one-day festival features Southern Appalachian crafters, live music, food trucks, inflatables, antique tools and equipment, special exhibits, and much more. Admission is free, according to a news release.

Ulysses Long of “America’s Got Talent 2012” will kick off the music at 10 a.m. on the amphitheater stage. Local gospel group Brothers N Christ will take the stage at 11 a.m. followed by Possum Creek, a locally known bluegrass band, at noon. Headlining the Pioneer Day 2023 music lineup will be Purpose, a Southern gospel male quartet from McDowell County whose tight harmonies and moving arrangements have made them a crowd favorite regionwide. They will perform at 1 p.m.

Craft demonstrations will include blacksmithing, woodworking, quilting, crocheting, pottery, basket making, chair caning, spinning, weaving, dyeing, jewelry making and others. Many crafters also will have items for sale.

A variety of food trucks will be available, including Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ of Asheville, Countryside of Marion, Mac’s Soulful Food of Old Fort, Leisa’s Kettle Corn of Marion, and the Old Fort Ruritan Club, which will be grilling hamburgers and hot dogs under the gazebo.

Fun Time Inflatables of Spruce Pine will have bouncy-houses and children’s games in the field between the Mountain Gateway Museum and the Old Fort library. And Brackett Town Farms of Nebo will have friendly animals to pet.

For more information about Pioneer Day 2022, contact RoAnn Bishop at Mountain Gateway Museum at 828-668-9259 or roann.bishop@ncdcr.gov.

Arbor Day celebration

People of all ages are invited to the city of Marion’s annual Arbor Day Celebration on Saturday.

The celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Peavine Trailhead on State Street in Marion. This year’s event happens close to Earth Day, so of course there will be a variety of eco-friendly activities the whole family can enjoy, according to a news release.

The city of Marion has celebrated Arbor Day every year since 1989, when the city was designated as a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation.

Starting at 10 a.m., Marion Tree Board Chairman John Reese will lead a short Arbor Day program. Following Reese’s comments, Mayor Steve Little will present the official city of Marion Arbor Day proclamation, which will proclaim Saturday, April 29, as Arbor Day in Marion.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. members of the public and their children will be invited to take part in a hands-on tree planting, where they’ll get to add a variety of trees to the Peavine trailhead.

Visitors to the event are welcome to explore the Peavine Trail, visit with community organizations that will be taking part in the event and take part in other hands-on activities.

The McDowell Trails Association, Marion East Community Forum, McDowell N.C. Cooperative Extension and the Marion Tree Board will host a booth at this year’s event. Each booth will feature a different activity or information about how families can get out and about in their community.

The first 100 individuals to attend this year’s event can receive a free T-shirt and a sapling tree to take home and plant.

This year’s Arbor Day Celebration is sponsored by the city of Marion and the Marion Tree Board.

For additional information about this year’s event, visit facebook.com/cityofmarionnc/events.

Healthy Kids Day

The Corpening Memorial YMCA in Marion will celebrate Healthy Kids Day on Saturday.

Free and open to the public, this annual event features fun-filled activities to celebrate kids being kids.

The Corpening Memorial and Black Mountain YMCA will host the Y’s annual Healthy Kids Day on Saturday from 10 to 2 p.m. at 348 Grace Corpening Drive in Marion. This free, annual event features a variety of family-friendly activities to encourage healthy kids, healthy families and a healthy start to the summer season, according to a news release.

“It is so important for kids to stay active over the summer, both physically and mentally,” said Peggy Speer, membership manager. “At the Y, we believe in providing resources to families to ensure that their children have access to what they need to reach their full potential, no matter the time of year. Healthy Kids Day is a fun, free community-wide event that encourages families to take advantage of all the great summer resources that the Y has to offer.”

Some featured activities include inflatable obstacle course, performances from local youth activity groups, YMCA Afterschool Snack Wars featuring children from all elementary schools, a scheduled visit from MAMA (Medical Aerial Mountain Airlift) helicopter, Marion Police and Fire departments and more, according to the news release.

Locally, Healthy Kids Day is thankful for Mission Hospital McDowell, the Building Stars Philanthropic Sponsor. In addition the YMCA thanks the Make a Difference Philanthropic Sponsors: Jeff Kincaid Insurance Group, Marion Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/Ram dealership and UNC Health Blue Ridge, according to the news release.

For more information about YMCA programs and giving opportunities, contact the Y at 828-659-9622 or visit ymcawnc.org.