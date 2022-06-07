Ruth Williams remembered for her dedicated service as clerk of McDowell County Superior Court

As McDowell County’s clerk of Superior Court, Ruth B. Williams was a trailblazer and a public servant who embodied fairness, respect and kindness in all aspects of her tenure.

That is the consensus of those who well remember Williams and her many years of service to the people of McDowell County. She died Sunday at the age of 80.

Born Jan. 1, 1942, in Marion, she was a daughter of the late Ercel Lee Barlowe and Pearl Day Barlowe Chapman. She graduated summa cum laude from Mars Hill College with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and received a Master of Public Affairs degree from Western Carolina University. She also received an Associate in Applied Science degree in business accounting from McDowell Technical Community College, according to her obituary.

In 1966, she started working in the McDowell County Superior Court as a deputy clerk and then worked her way up to become assistant clerk.

In September 1973, Williams was appointed to become the new clerk of Superior Court for McDowell. She was the first woman to hold that office and at 31, she was the youngest clerk of court in the state of North Carolina at that time. At her swearing-in ceremony, she was joined by N.C. Supreme Court Justice J.W. Pless Jr. and Judge G.L. Jackson.

In 1978, Williams became the first clerk of court from McDowell County to serve as the president of the statewide N.C. Association of Clerks of Superior Court. She was selected as an Outstanding Young Woman of America in 1978. A Democrat, she won six elections during her 25-year tenure.

Marion attorney and former City Council Member Mike Edwards worked with Williams when he was a young assistant District Attorney.

“Ruth set a standard for excellence in public service that I have never seen equaled, in all the many counties that I have worked in, and especially in McDowell,” Edwards told The McDowell News. “She was a ‘yellow dog’ Democrat to the core, yet she led not by politics, but led by doing what was right. The voting records show that she was respected by both parties throughout her long and distinguished service as our clerk. She could have served as long as Queen Elizabeth, had she wanted. As a young assistant District Attorney, her door was always open to give me counsel and advice. I always followed what she told me, which made me a better lawyer, and, a better person.”

Edwards added the thing that he remembers most about Williams is how much she loved going to Walmart, which is something most folks don’t know.

“I ran into her there almost as much as at the courthouse,” he added. “This memory reminds me of what kind of servant she was for McDowell County. She understood our county and was simply one of the people. She went where we go. She served all our citizens exactly the same way, and was truly one of us.”

Marion City Council Member Chet Effler remembers her from when he was a magistrate. In addition to serving on council, Effler is now a state law enforcement chief. He said most people don’t know that Williams taught as a professor at Gardner-Webb University in management and business.

“She was an extremely intelligent lady,” Effler told The McDowell News. “Ruth Williams was a trailblazer for women not only in the judicial system, but in leadership. She had a kind but stern disposition that always sought to protect everyone that presented before her.”

In 1998, Williams retired after a total of 32 years of working at the McDowell County Clerk of Court’s office. She had served 25 as the clerk, longer than any of her predecessors. Upon retirement, she became involved with genealogical research and volunteer work.

In August 2004, she was honored by the Marion City Council as Citizen of the Month. Mayor Pro Tem Steve Little, who is also a Marion lawyer, selected her for this honor.

“I value Ruth Williams as a dear friend and as a mentor, one I could turn to,” said Little in August 2004.

On Monday, Little, who is now mayor, said Williams was “an exceptionally smart and wise woman.”

“Ruth showed fairness, respect and human kindness to everyone,” he said to The McDowell News. “She excelled as clerk of Superior Court because of her strong sense of justice, fairness and equity. I will always remember her hearty laugh and broad smile. But I also will always remember seeing her flare when others were trying to take advantage of the elderly, the disabled, children and families of deceased persons. When she knew she was right, she would not be moved by anybody. Even when she ruled against someone in a court proceeding, she never was unkind. Ruth was a dear friend, loved, admired and respected by all who knew her.”

Marion lawyer Fred Coats said on Facebook that Williams was a fine person and an outstanding Clerk of Court. He thanked her for training him when he was a young lawyer.

“Your kindness, guidance and advice was always appreciated,” said Coats on Facebook. “Rest in peace.”

Melissa Adams now holds the office of Clerk of Superior Court for McDowell. Adams said Williams made a huge impact on the office and her career too.

“Ruth Williams was a great clerk of Superior Court, who had a tremendous impact on my life,” Adams told The McDowell News. "She hired me in 1991 as a deputy clerk. I will never forget, I was expecting my twins, didn’t have maternity insurance and somehow she got the state to cover my pre-existing condition. But that was Ruth, she could get things done and was highly respected by the Administrative Office of the Courts, the judicial community and most definitely the girls she employed. We knew we could count on her and she was always there for us. Ruth will be greatly missed.”

She was a member of Pi Gamma Mu (International Honor Society in Social Sciences), and was a member of First Christian Church in Marion. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 9, at 11 a.m. at Beam Funeral Service. A private ceremony will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, according to her obituary.