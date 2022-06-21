Rotary Club of Marion seeks to pack 1 million meals to Ukraine

The Rotary Club of Marion is asking the public, churches and other organizations to help them send 1 million meals to the people in war-torn Ukraine.

Rotarians in Marion have launched what is called the Million Meal March for Ukraine. The local Rotary Club is partnering with Servants with a Heart from Charlotte, a Christian organization that has held previous meal-packing events in McDowell County, on this ambitious effort. The goal is to raise $170,000 which can pay for the 1 million meals to Ukraine.

The idea for this project began on Sunday, April 3 when long-time Rotarian and Past District Governor Frank Dean watched a program about the war in Ukraine on “60 Minutes.” The program showed the devastation in Ukraine and one segment focused on a hospital.

“A young couple brought in their severely wounded 18-month baby girl in a blood-soaked blanket,” said Dean. “She died. It filmed the mother kissing her head, then placing the blood-soaked blanket over her head. It brought me to tears, but it also made me very mad. I was determined to do something.”

The very next day fellow, Rotarian Chip Cross called Dean and asked if he would support the Marion club packaging another 100,000 meals for Ukraine. Cross has organized other meal-packing events in McDowell County.

Dean said no to the 100,000 meals but he would support packing 1 million meals for Ukraine.

“Earlier in the year, the Marion Rotary, along with other like-minded organizations in McDowell County, packaged 100,000 meals originally going to Nicaragua,” said Dean. “We asked they be rerouted to Ukraine. They were delivered in country on Good Friday. The cost of the project was $15,000.”

At that time, each meal cost 15 cents. Now, the cost has gone up to 17 cents. A typical meal consists of rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables, and vitamin powder with six meals in a package.

These meal-packing efforts are coordinated with Servants With A Heart from Charlotte. The Christian organization provides the bulk food and materials necessary for the packaging, and the transportation of containers to Ukraine.

The total cost for packing 1 million meals is $170,000. The Rotary Club of Marion is submitting for a $30,000 district matching grant.

“We feel very good about the likelihood of being selected for the grant,” said Dean. “To raise the additional funds will ask clubs from across the district to get involved. Our club plan is to raise funds via fund raisers, pledges, and grants.”

As of Thursday, more than $15,000 has been raised by the Marion Rotary Club. “Our project is hands-on Rotarians making a difference in the world,” said Dean.

A video explaining this project has been produced by Rotarian Ryan Bennett, who is the pastor of Cross Memorial Baptist Church, and he tells individuals where they can send their tax-deductible contributions.

You can see the video here: https://youtu.be/ia_W6a3FPu8

A similar video has been produced and it will be aimed at local churches.

Donations can be mailed to P.O. 1127, Marion, NC 28752. The checks should be payable to Cross Memorial Baptist Church and they should indicate that they are for the Ukraine meals. Or you can take the donations directly to the Edward D. Jones office on Main Street and tell the staff that this is for the Million Meal March for Ukraine.

For more information, you can speak with Rotarian and Pastor Ryan Bennett at 652-6315.