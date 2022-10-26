Rotary Club of Marion’s auction appears to exceed fund-raising goal

The Rotary Club of Marion’s annual auction likely topped the organization’s goal.

The Rotary Club’s 39th annual auction took place at Historic Carson House’s Jubilee Arbor, located at 1805 U.S. 70 West in the Pleasant Gardens community. The club had a goal of raising $30,000 and it appears the event exceeded that amount, according to Marion Rotary leaders.

Money was still being counted.

“We had a very successful auction and it looks like we exceeded our goal of $30,000 but the final results are still being tabulated,” said Club President Richard Berlick. “We had a great public turnout of enthusiastic bidders, and many people told me that they liked the wide variety of items in the auction.”

Berlick added the auction was a success because of the hard work of the club’s auction committee led by Rotarian Walt Bagwell.

“Our club members procured terrific items for bid from many generous businesses and individuals and we will turn the revenue into community service projects and scholarships,” said Berlick.

The items up for auction included vacation packages, tickets to area attractions, top quality grills, a new 55-inch TV, sheets of top-quality plywood and assorted collectibles. This year, for the first time, the Rotary Club sold large quantities of meat at the auction. Many gift cards to various restaurants and local businesses were available for immediate purchase.

All proceeds from this event go to support Rotary’s many worthwhile causes. No auction income is used for club administration. It all goes back to the community.

The money made from the auction goes to:

Providing scholarships for McDowell County students. A portion of the money raised goes directly into the scholarship fund.

The annual Christmas party which provides holiday joy for needy children in our community.

Grants to local nonprofit organizations.

Multiplication flash cards for all third-grade students.

For more information, visit the Facebook page for the Rotary Club of Marion https://www.facebook.com/rotaryclubofmarionnc/.