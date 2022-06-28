Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for first phase of Old Fort Gateway Trails

On Sunday, more than 500 community leaders and trails enthusiasts celebrated the first phase of the Old Fort Trails Project.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Old Fort Gateway Trails took place in the Pisgah National Forest on Sunday afternoon. The Old Fort Gateway Trailhead is at 1500 State Road 1227 (Curtis Creek Road).

The six miles of new multi-use trails are a part of a 42-mile trail expansion planned in the Old Fort area. The new trails are the product of the collaboration between Camp Grier’s G5 Trail Collective, Eagle Market Streets Development Corp.—CDC, People on the Move Old Fort and the U.S. Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District, known as the Catawba Vale Collaborative.

The new trails opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and day of festivities in Old Fort at the Old Fort Gateway Trailhead on Curtis Creek Road. The Catawba Vale Collaborative and partners held a family-friendly event to celebrate outdoor recreation. This event marked the culmination of two years of partnership, volunteerism and community building and will also serve to highlight the kinds of activations, community gatherings and increased foot traffic this project hopes to bring to the area, according to a news release.

“Yesterday, we gathered with over 500 friends and community members to celebrate the Old Fort Gateway Trails and the joy that they will bring to current and future generations!,” reads a post on Monday from the G5 Trail Collective. “Thanks to each and every person who was part of it! Our team is so full of gratitude and soaking in the joy of the moment. We are looking forward to sharing more with you this week as we reflect upon yesterday’s historic celebration, and the fun we had with our community!”

The new trailhead and 100-car parking area will provide a gateway for all people to experience the Pisgah National Forest. The trailhead area has restrooms and detailed signs to guide folks who will enjoy the new trails.

The vision of the Old Fort Trails Project is to improve the health and wellness of local residents, to grow the local economy through outdoor recreation, and to build community through shared spaces on public lands. These first six miles of trails will be the most accessible trails of the system and are designed to be enjoyed by users of all abilities, according to the news release.

The ceremony on Sunday included representatives from the town of Old Fort, McDowell County government, the U.S. Forest Service, Camp Grier, People on the Move Old Fort and Eagle Market Streets Development Corp. – CDC.

Trail construction was funded by a $490,000 grant that Camp Grier’s G5 Trail Collective Program received from Dogwood Health Trust, with additional support for commercial real estate development awarded to Eagle Market Streets Development Corp. In addition to the trail construction, the Catawba Vale Collaborative is working to support all aspects of a resilient community.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony attracted many cycling enthusiasts and horseback riders.