Rescue team from Buncombe uses a drone to find a missing McDowell man

A missing McDowell County man was found Tuesday evening with the help of a drone from a neighboring fire and rescue team.

On Tuesday, James Harlan Reel, 87, was reported missing. He was last seen on Reel Hollow Road at approximately 3:15 p.m. He was believed to have traveled on foot toward the area of Sugar Hill Baptist Church.

Local emergency officials and law enforcement authorities searched for Reel, who was believed to have some kind of dementia. The Broad River Volunteer Fire & Rescue in Buncombe County was asked to help find Reel.

Located near Black Mountain, the Broad River Fire & Rescue has been providing services to the community in eastern Buncombe for more than 30 years. The fire department serves one of the most challenging and diverse geographic areas in Buncombe County, according to its website.

Capt. Robert White said Broad River Fire & Rescue has five drones which can be used for searches of missing people and other emergency situations. He said to The McDowell News that his department has worked with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office and McDowell Emergency Management for searches in the past. Broad River Fire & Rescue operates in all of the surrounding counties.

