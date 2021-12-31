Report: McDowell’s economy compares well with other counties

At end of this year, McDowell County showed continued economic improvement and will remain ranked as a Tier Two county for 2022. Meanwhile, nearby counties like Polk and Watauga are now considered more economically distressed, according to the N.C. Department of Commerce.
In December, the North Carolina Department of Commerce released the new county tier designations for 2022. These designations, which are mandated by state law, play a role in several programs that assist in economic development.
Under the new list, McDowell remains a Tier Two county, which is in between Tier One (most distressed) and Tier Three (least distressed).
The state publishes an annual ranking of counties that places each county into one of three tiers. The tiers are used by the state to establish criteria for grants and for incentive programs. The more economically distressed a county, the greater the incentive and grant opportunity, according to a news release from the McDowell Economic Development Association.
The tiers are distributed with the least distressed counties numbering 20 and being designated a Tier 3. The middle grouping numbers 40 counties (including McDowell) and they are designated as Tier 2. The most distressed counties also number 40 and are designated Tier 1.
The use of a tier system is designed to promote balanced growth across the state. Those counties that are more distressed receive a higher level of assistance and grant opportunity.
The rankings use four criteria that form the basis for the Tier designation. The criteria is the average unemployment rate, median household income, the percentage of population growth and a per capita tax base.
Economic Development Director Chuck Abernathy said that he was pleased with the Tier 2 ranking for McDowell.
“Some counties want the lowest designation to maximize grant opportunities,” said Abernathy. “I would rather have a healthy ranking and community that shows improvement. Tier 2 counties still have grant and incentive programs just at a lower level. I would rather have a higher ranking.”
McDowell County showed improvement with a higher median household income and lower unemployment rate. The rate of population growth was not as favorable with the ranking showing a decline in the population.
“I would question whether we actually saw a decline in population,” Abernathy stated. “It feels like we are growing.”
“The Tier 2 ranking shows that McDowell County continues to see positive economic trends in several important areas including retail sales and construction,” said County Manager Ashley Wooten. “McDowell County is focused on continuing the economic growth through its investments in public education and infrastructure.”
“It is welcome news for McDowell County to remain a Tier 2 county, especially as it shows McDowell ranking better on the listed economic indicators than many other counties in our region,” said Marion City Manager Bob Boyette. “In addition, retail sales, which are not part of the tier rankings, grew by more than 18% locally in fiscal year 2020-2021 and have outpaced the growth of state retail sales 10 of the past 15 years, so economic indicators for McDowell County and the city of Marion are definitely headed in the right direction.”
Since 2007, North Carolina has used a three-level system for designating county development tiers. The designations, which are mandated by state law, determine a variety of state funding opportunities to assist in economic development. This report documents the process for calculating tiers and lists counties that have changed tiers since 2021.
The tier rankings use four factors:
• Average unemployment rate for the most recent 12 months for which data are available (October 2020 – September 2021, N.C. Department of Commerce)
• Median household income for the most recent 12 months for which data are available (2019, U.S. Census, Small Area Income & Poverty Estimates)
• Percentage growth in population for the most recent 36 months for which data are available (July 2017 through July 2020, N.C. Office of State Budget & Management)
• Adjusted property tax base per capita for the most recent taxable year (Fiscal year 2021-2022, N.C. Department of Public Instruction)
Each county is ranked from 1 to 100 on each variable, making the highest possible County Rank Sum 400, and the lowest 4. After calculating the County Rank Sum, counties are then ranked from most distressed (1) to least distressed (100) in order to determine their economic distress rank.
Eleven counties will change tiers in 2022. Counties moving to a less distressed tier include Alexander, Brunswick, Buncombe, New Hanover, Randolph and Rowan. Counties moving to a more distressed tier include Chowan, Jones, Macon, Polk and Watauga, according to a news release from the N.C. Department of Commerce.