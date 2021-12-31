Report: McDowell’s economy compares well with other counties

At end of this year, McDowell County showed continued economic improvement and will remain ranked as a Tier Two county for 2022. Meanwhile, nearby counties like Polk and Watauga are now considered more economically distressed, according to the N.C. Department of Commerce.

In December, the North Carolina Department of Commerce released the new county tier designations for 2022. These designations, which are mandated by state law, play a role in several programs that assist in economic development.

Under the new list, McDowell remains a Tier Two county, which is in between Tier One (most distressed) and Tier Three (least distressed).

The state publishes an annual ranking of counties that places each county into one of three tiers. The tiers are used by the state to establish criteria for grants and for incentive programs. The more economically distressed a county, the greater the incentive and grant opportunity, according to a news release from the McDowell Economic Development Association.