Remnants of Ida hit McDowell County causing downed trees, power lines

Tuesday evening, the remnants of Hurricane Ida paid a visit to McDowell County and the rest of western North Carolina leaving downed trees and power lines in its wake.

At 5:06 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for McDowell County. These storms were associated with the remnants of Hurricane Ida. High winds and heavy rain battered McDowell County for more than an hour. A wind gust of 68 miles per hour was recorded on Lake James during the storm, according to Emergency Services Director William Kehler.

The McDowell County 911 Center processed more than 20 different wind damage reports with most being downed trees and power lines. No injuries or storm-related fatalities were reported. No significant structure damage occurred because of the severe storm. Most areas across McDowell received 1 to 2 inches of rain from the storm, according to Kehler.

Downtown Marion and other places were without electricity Tuesday evening for about an hour. The Marion Fire Department started getting calls at 5:23 p.m. on Tuesday of downed trees and power lines. The Fire Department ran 17 calls until 8 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Fire Chief Ray McDaniel.