Recycling on the increase in McDowell County

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality recently released statistics that show recycling continues to increase in McDowell County.

In fiscal year 2020, McDowell County ranked 32nd out of 100 counties, with 132 pounds of recyclables collected per capita. These numbers represent an increase over the prior year when 131 pounds were collected per capita, according to a news release.

“These positive numbers show that the residents of McDowell County are doing their part to reduce waste going to the landfill,” said Public Services Director Terry DePoyster.

Recycling containers are provided at all of the county-operated convenience centers. The locations are in Woodlawn, Nebo, Sugar Hill, Crooked Creek, Dysartsville, Greenlee and at the transfer station site on N.C. 226 South near McDowell Technical Community College. These recycling containers accept newspapers, cardboard, aluminum and steel cans, glass containers and plastic.

In addition, curbside recycling is provided for Marion residents by the city of Marion. Both McDowell County and city of Marion collection efforts allow for commingling of appropriate materials, which makes recycling easier for the end-user, according to local officials.