Recycling on the increase in McDowell County

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality recently released statistics that show recycling continues to increase in McDowell County.
In fiscal year 2020, McDowell County ranked 32nd out of 100 counties, with 132 pounds of recyclables collected per capita. These numbers represent an increase over the prior year when 131 pounds were collected per capita, according to a news release.
“These positive numbers show that the residents of McDowell County are doing their part to reduce waste going to the landfill,” said Public Services Director Terry DePoyster.
Recycling containers are provided at all of the county-operated convenience centers. The locations are in Woodlawn, Nebo, Sugar Hill, Crooked Creek, Dysartsville, Greenlee and at the transfer station site on N.C. 226 South near McDowell Technical Community College. These recycling containers accept newspapers, cardboard, aluminum and steel cans, glass containers and plastic.
In addition, curbside recycling is provided for Marion residents by the city of Marion. Both McDowell County and city of Marion collection efforts allow for commingling of appropriate materials, which makes recycling easier for the end-user, according to local officials.
“Our goal is to make the process as simple as possible for everyone,” said DePoyster.
Residents with questions about the recycling program, can call McDowell County Public Services at 659-2521.
Recycling facts and figures
(Source: epa.gov)
— Reduces the amount of waste sent to landfills and incinerators
— Conserves natural resources such as timber, water and minerals
— Increases economic security by tapping a domestic source of materials
— Prevents pollution by reducing the need to collect new raw materials
— Saves energy
— Supports American manufacturing and conserves valuable resources
—Helps create jobs in the recycling and manufacturing industries in the United States
Some of the common products you can find that can be made with recycled content include the following:
— Aluminum cans
— Car bumpers
— Carpeting
— Cereal boxes
— Comic books
— Egg cartons
— Glass containers
— Laundry detergent bottles
— Motor oil
— Nails
— Newspapers
— Paper towels
— Steel products
— Trash bags
Recycling Creates Jobs
EPA released significant findings on the economic benefits of the recycling industry with an update to the national Recycling Economic Information (REI) Study in 2016. This study analyzes the numbers of jobs, wages and tax revenues attributed to recycling. The study found that in a single year, recycling and reuse activities in the United States accounted for:
— 681,000 jobs
— $37.8 billion in wages; and
— $5.5 billion in tax revenues.
This equates to 1.17 jobs per 1,000 tons of materials recycled and $65.23 in wages and $9.42 in tax revenue for every ton of materials recycled.