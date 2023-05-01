The RE/MAX Living real estate business in Marion recently opened its doors for business in a new building on South Main Street.

The grand opening and ribbon-cutting for the new RE/MAX office was held on Friday, April 21. The brokerage specializes in residential, commercial and land transactions serving both buyers and sellers and offers property management services as well, according to a news release.

The staff includes its owner and broker-in-charge, Whitney G. Willey. Affiliated brokers include Paul Willey, Larry Pinkerton and Pat Pinkerton. These brokers combine to bring over 60 years of real estate experience.

McDowell Chamber of Commerce President Kim Effler, other Chamber leaders, Mayor Steve Little, Council Member Ann Harkey and City Manager Bob Boyette were on hand to help RE/MAX staff cut the ribbon for the new building. A reception was held inside for all who came to celebrate the new location.

“Today’s real estate market is competitive and complex, so the need for a real estate firm with the tools to help navigate it is imperative,” reads a statement from the business. RE/MAX is a well-established, global real estate firm offering state of the art marketing and technological tools to help you achieve your real estate goals. The agents at RE/MAX Living understand today’s changing market and are equipped and ready to guide you through the buying or selling process. Our agents are rooted in the community, giving them a unique understanding of local market trends and plugging you into a vast network of potential buyers and sellers.”

The newly renovated office is located at 459 S. Main St. in Marion. The office number is 828-559-2121. Office hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the news release.