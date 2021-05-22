Radio station’s campaign raises $440,000 for faith-based pregnancy care centers

A special campaign held by a popular Christian radio station has raised a total of $440,000 for seven faith-based pregnancy care centers including the McDowell Pregnancy Care Center in Marion.
Through the 2021 “Heartbeat of Hope” campaign held on Thursday, May 6, The Light FM listeners donated enough money in a single day to provide 2,530 pregnant women with ultrasounds and faith-based support, according to a news release.
This year, The Light FM partnered with seven area faith-based pregnancy centers to bring awareness to their services including pregnancy tests, counseling, ultrasounds and post-abortion programs.
This was the fourth year for The Light FM’s “Heartbeat of Hope” fundraising drive, having raised $1,236,495 – equating to more than 7,000 ultrasounds – for local pregnancy centers since 2018, with 100% of the donations going directly to the centers.
“The incredible amount of calls and donations that were received in such a short amount of time truly shows how much our listeners care and want to support these faith-based pregnancy centers,” said John Owens, general manager of Blue Ridge Broadcasting. “Because of the generosity of The Light FM donors, we are able to send every penny of these donations directly to the center selected by people who gave to ‘Heartbeat of Hope.’”
Throughout the day on Thursday, May 6, The Light FM shared the message that 95% of women who are wrestling with a decision about their pregnancy will choose life when they see their child’s beating heart at a pregnancy center. The station also reminded listeners that they could provide women with an ultrasound and faith-based support for $175, according to the news release.
Listeners who donated had the choice to “give where they live,” choosing a specific faith-based pregnancy center to support.
The total amount of money that was raised, for all seven centers, came to $440,000, with McDowell Pregnancy Care Center being one of those seven. Since the actual dollar amounts per center are still unofficial and varying, organizers said they are unable to provide a statement on the exact amount for each location.
Every dollar donated was directly given to one of these centers:
Mountain Area Pregnancy Services in Asheville
Cabarrus Women’s Center in Concord
Crisis Pregnancy Center of Gaston County in Gastonia
Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Center in Franklin
McDowell Pregnancy Care Center in Marion
Carolina Pregnancy Center in Spartanburg, S.C.
Pregnancy Resource Center in Maryville, Tenn.
“We give God all the glory for the results we saw during Thursday’s ‘Heartbeat of Hope’ one-day Fundraiser, said Jim Kirkland, executive director of Blue Ridge Broadcasting. “The money that was donated is a tangible, profound and life-impacting gift given in Christ’s name.”
The Light FM also provided an option for listeners to give to other pregnancy centers beyond the seven featured. By texting “HEART” to (800) 293-1069, listeners could receive a list of 14 centers in the listening area.
Those who are interested in supporting the “Heartbeat of Hope” campaign can still do so by visiting TheLightFM.org/heartbeat-of-hope and handpicking a center to receive their gift, according to the news release.
