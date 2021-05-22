Radio station’s campaign raises $440,000 for faith-based pregnancy care centers

A special campaign held by a popular Christian radio station has raised a total of $440,000 for seven faith-based pregnancy care centers including the McDowell Pregnancy Care Center in Marion.

Through the 2021 “Heartbeat of Hope” campaign held on Thursday, May 6, The Light FM listeners donated enough money in a single day to provide 2,530 pregnant women with ultrasounds and faith-based support, according to a news release.

This year, The Light FM partnered with seven area faith-based pregnancy centers to bring awareness to their services including pregnancy tests, counseling, ultrasounds and post-abortion programs.

This was the fourth year for The Light FM’s “Heartbeat of Hope” fundraising drive, having raised $1,236,495 – equating to more than 7,000 ultrasounds – for local pregnancy centers since 2018, with 100% of the donations going directly to the centers.

“The incredible amount of calls and donations that were received in such a short amount of time truly shows how much our listeners care and want to support these faith-based pregnancy centers,” said John Owens, general manager of Blue Ridge Broadcasting. “Because of the generosity of The Light FM donors, we are able to send every penny of these donations directly to the center selected by people who gave to ‘Heartbeat of Hope.’”