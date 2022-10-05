Quilt show on display now at MACA in downtown Marion

The annual Mountain Glory Quilters' Guild show is on display now at the McDowell Arts Council Association (MACA).

The MACA center is located at 50 S Main St. in Marion and is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. The public can come in and vote for their favorite quilt, one vote per person.

It is one of the most popular attractions during the Mountain Glory Festival scheduled for this Saturday. The quilt show will be taken down on Friday, Oct. 28, according to a news release.

The Mountain Glory Quilters' Guild has a raffle quilt displayed at MACA. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5 and can be purchased at MACA. The drawing for the raffle quilt will be on Friday, Dec. 6 at their regular meeting. Raffle ticket money will be donated to Freedom Life Ministries.

The Mountain Glory Quilters' Guild meets twice a month at noon at St. Mark's United Methodist Church on U.S. 70 West in the Pleasant Gardens community. On the first Tuesday of every month, the guild has a meeting followed by a program or activity, and a sew-in until 4 p.m. On the third Tuesday of every month, the guild has a sew-in from noon to 4 p.m. If you would like to check the guild, feel free to drop-in, according to the news release.