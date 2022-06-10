Public hearing about McDowell County budget set for Monday

The McDowell County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing about the $54.4 million 2022-2023 budget on Monday.

The commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. Monday in the administrative offices at 69 N. Main St. in Marion.

First, the commissioners will recognize Stephanie Faw, Terry DePoyster and Mark Garrett. Then the public hearing about the budget will take place. The proposed county budget for next fiscal year is $54,425,329, which is $4,696,593 more than the 2021-2022 budget of $49,728,636 or 9.44% greater. The property tax rate will remain at 57.75 cents per $100 valuation.

The commissioners will then hear an update about the library from Marlan Brinkley. Another public hearing will be held about the comprehensive land use plan. The commissioners will hear reports about Lake James and the opioid lawsuit settlement.

Under old business, county officials will hear an update about animal services and have the second reading of the county social media policy. They will talk about broadband internet expansion, building projects and parks and recreation projects.

Under new business, the board will consider a resolution of support for Historic Carson House and the G5 Trail request. The commissioners will vote on administrative items, tax matters and making appointments to boards and committees.

The citizen comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to the commissioners about any issue or item not on the agenda.

County Manager Ashley Wooten will give his report to the board. The commissioners will then hold a closed session.