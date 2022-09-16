Program to prevent elderly from falling returns to McDowell

A program designed to prevent older adults from falling is returning to McDowell County.

The Community Health and Mobility Partnership (CHAMP) program is returning for a one-day event on Friday, Sept. 23 at the McDowell Senior Center, 100 Spaulding Road in Marion.

CHAMP is a free all-inclusive falls risk screen and assessment provided by professional volunteers, health science students, their college/university faculty, and retired health care professionals. All participants must be registered to be included in the falls risk screening program and will need to bring a list of their current medications for review, according to a news release.

The CHAMP program began in McDowell County in 2009. The purpose of the program is to improve the health of older adults and to decrease their risk of falling, which can result in serious injuries for the elderly. Emphasis is placed on improvements in muscle strength, balance, and mobility by use of an individualized home exercise program based on the Otago Exercise Programme.

The idea for the CHAMP project originated with faculty at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the project became a reality with funding from the Baxter International Foundation, McDowell County government and the UNC Center for Aging and Health. The original academic-community partnership included the UNC Division of Physical Therapy, the UNC School of Nursing, Western Carolina University Department of Physical Therapy, the Physical Therapist Assistant Program at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute (CCC&TI), McDowell County Senior Center and McDowell Technical Community College, as well as representatives from a number of other McDowell agencies and organizations.

CHAMP events are held at community sites such as senior centers and wellness centers that are easily accessible to older adults. At each CHAMP event, older adult participants with concerns about balance and/or mobility undergo comprehensive screening for falls risk factors by a team of health professional students, faculty, and clinicians, including nurses, physical therapists (PTs), and/or physical therapist assistants (PTAs). The screening process includes assessment of medical history, blood pressure, cognition, mood, medications, muscle strength, balance, and mobility. (The one-day CHAMP will not proceed to the remaining details.)

Older adult participants who are found to be at increased risk for falls and appropriate for intervention through CHAMP are given an individualized home exercise program based on the Otago Exercise Programme. This is a set of simple strengthening and balance exercises that older adults can perform safely at home. CHAMP participants are instructed in performance of individualized Otago exercises and scheduled for at least two follow-up CHAMP appointments. At each follow-up, the inter-professional team re-evaluates the participant’s status and progresses the exercises as appropriate.

Historically CHAMP events were scheduled on Friday each month from March through November, but this year, the local group are only doing a one-day event with referrals made to the participants’ primary care giver for any needed follow-ups, according to Martha Zimmerman with the N.C. Falls Prevention Coalition.

This year's one-day event has partnerships with the McDowell Senior Center where the event will take place and some of their staff will be assisting. Other partners who are volunteering to make the one-day CHAMP possible are Mission McDowell Hospital rehab staff, the McDowell EMS Community Paramedics, the Prescription Pad of Marion, UNCA's pre-health professional program, several local physical therapists and several local retired registered nurses.

Registration is required and there are now only five or six slots still open for Friday, Sept. 23.

Another community partner is the WNC Falls Prevention Coalition (Senior Center Director Weyland Prebor serves on their advisory council for McDowell County) and Zimmerman, who is currently a co-chair. McDowell County is one of 15 counties in western North Carolina that are part of the WNCFPC including the Southwestern, the Land of the Sky, and Foothills Area Agencies on Aging.

In addition, Sunday, Sept. 18 through Saturday, Sept. 24 is Falls Prevention Awareness Week, a nationwide effort to educate older adults and help them take action to protect their health and independence by preventing falls, according to the news release.

If you or someone you love would like to know their risk for falls, contact the McDowell Senior Center at 659-0823 to schedule your appointment on Friday, Sept. 23. Appointments are being scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the day of the event.