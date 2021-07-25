Postal worker in McDowell indicted for destroying mail

A postal worker is facing a federal indictment for destruction and delaying the mail in McDowell County.

William James, an employee of the U.S. Postal Service, has been charged by a federal grand jury. The indictment reads that James tampered with the mail from on or about April 1, 2020 and continuing through on or about Dec. 1, 2020 in McDowell County.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The indictment reads he “did and attempted to unlawfully secrete, destroy, detain, delay and open letters, postal cards, packages, bags and mail entrusted to him and which came into his possession and which were intended to be conveyed by mail and carried and delivered by any carrier and other employee of the Postal Service, and forwarded through and delivered from any post office and station thereof established by authority of the Postmaster General or of the Postal Service.”

James had his initial appearance and arraignment on Friday and he appeared before Magistrate Judge David C. Keesler in Charlotte. James was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond, according to Lia Bantavani, a spokesperson for the U.S Attorney’s Office.

She added the statutory maximum penalty for the charge (destruction or delaying of U.S. mail) is five years and a $250,000 fine, and a term of supervised release.

Additional details about this incident were not available as of deadline.