Pedestrian killed in accident on East Court Street in Marion

The following is from the Marion Police Department:

On Wednesday Oct. 6, 2021 at or around 9:36 p.m., Harley Bailey-Causby was travelling east on East Court Street in a 2002 Jeep Wrangler. Bailey-Causby had just travelled through the intersection of East Court and Yancey Street, when she struck, 45-year old Catherine Renn. Bailey-Causby immediately pulled over and made contact with Emergency Services.

Officers with the Marion Police Department arrived on the scene and began their investigation, which is ongoing. The preliminary investigation concludes that Renn was wearing dark clothing and was walking in the roadway.

Renn was fatally injured as a result of this collision.

Bailey-Causby was not injured in the collision.

At the time of this crash, the City of Marion was experiencing heavy amounts of rainfall, which was a contributing factor in this incident.

McDowell County EMS, McDowell County Rescue Squad, and Marion Fire Department responded to the scene as well.