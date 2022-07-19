Peaches can be found at the Marion Tailgate Market

Join us today, July 19 at the Historic Marion Tailgate Market from 3-6 p.m.

You’ll find local white Alberta peaches, green beans, corn, tomatoes, blackberries, honey, fresh and locally-raised chicken, okra, fresh bread and more — all locally grown and made. Come out and support your local growers and makers, and enjoy our beautiful downtown.

We’re excited to partner with the McDowell Local Food Advisory Council, N.C. Cooperative Extension-McDowell County Center, West Marion Community Forum Inc. and Mission Hospital McDowell in providing a fun and educational afternoon at the market.

On the 19th, in addition to our growers and makers, we will be having a cooking demonstration, a garden tour and kids activities.

HMTM is open every Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. Celebrating its 15th season, the market will have cooking demos, giveaways and more.

Check its website (mariontailgatemarket.com) and social media event calendars for more information.

No cash? No problem! HMTM accepts cards — credit, debit and EBT. EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double $20 EBT (giving you a total of $40 market tokens) to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income.

For more market information, call 652-2215 or email megan@marionbiz.org.

Check our Facebook and Instagram pages for weekly updates and to sign up for its newsletter.

Grab some delicious peaches this week at the market to make the perfect summer dessert.

Peach Cobbler

Ingredients

5 peaches, peeled, cored and sliced (about 4 cups)

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

For the batter:

6 Tablespoons butter

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup milk

ground cinnamon

Instructions

1. Add the sliced peaches, sugar and salt to a saucepan and stir to combine. *(If using canned peaches, skip steps 1 & 2 and follow the directions starting at step 3)

2. Cook on medium heat for just a few minutes, until the sugar is dissolved and helps to bring out juices from the peaches. Remove from heat and set aside.

3. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Slice butter into pieces and add to a 9x13 inch baking dish. Place the pan in the oven while it preheats, to allow the butter to melt. Once melted, remove the pan from the oven.

4. In a large bowl mix together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Stir in the milk, just until combined. Pour the mixture into the pan, over the melted butter and smooth it into an even layer.

5. Spoon the peaches and juice (or canned peaches, if using) over the batter. Sprinkle cinnamon generously over the top.

6. Bake at 350 degrees for about 38-40 minutes. Serve warm, with a scoop of ice cream, if desired.