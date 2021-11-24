Outdoor access for all: UNC professors work with Old Fort leaders to spur equitable growth

But what could happen if a dynamic group of leaders from different disciplines reimagined a new kind of future for Old Fort? How can a university share its strengths in uncovering and understanding history, amplifying diverse voices and helping a community tell its own story?

Project leaders say the magic of Old Fort is also in its commitment to access, to creating a sustainable future through outdoor recreation opportunities open to all.

Jennifer Gates-Foster, an associate professor of classics and archaeology at UNC-Chapel Hill, is part of a groundbreaking partnership that is helping Old Fort to stage its comeback.

“We want something different for Old Fort,” she said. “It’s about to step out onto a more national stage — some folks are declaring it ‘the next great mountain town’ — and we want the future to reflect the values of the community. It is an extraordinary place.”

Creative collaboration

Gates-Foster’s primary research interests are in the archaeology of Egypt in the Hellenistic and Roman periods; she has led international projects in Egypt and Israel. So how did she get involved in a project in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge mountains?