SPRUCE PINE -- The Orchard at Altapass is hosting book signings on the first two Saturdays in July.

On Saturday, July 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Tonja Smith returns and will be signing her second Painted Series book, “I Believe I Can” – a book of empowerment and encouragement for children of all ages. The book contains 16 lines of affirmations accompanied by images of children who believe in themselves. Each sentence has the beginning, “I believe I can…” that leads into the activity and ends with a word of empowerment, according to a news release.

Tonja lives in western North Carolina with her husband Wayne and dog, Bleecker. As a visual artist, Tonja focuses on acrylics, creating narrative impressionistic realism paintings and drawing pencil portraits. Tonja illustrated and co-authored their first book in The Painted Series: “Adventures of Bailey, Bleecker, and Banjo - Linville Gorge” with her daughter Emily.

On Saturday, July 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ron McKinney will be discussing his book, “Appalachian Boy, Revised Edition.” This book follows the adventures of a mountain boy as he assumes the responsibilities of his father who died when he was 9. From killing hogs to selling muskrat furs to Sears and Roebuck, he did what he had to do to help his family survive.

Through stories from the life of a young boy, this book presents a vivid picture of Appalachian culture in the 1940s and 1950s. It shows the social, emotional and physical challenges involved in “survival” living during that period and celebrates the triumphal spirit of an Appalachian boy.

Ron still lives near Bakersville, the North Carolina town in which he grew up. He has been a public school teacher, counselor, financial aid officer, and dean of student affairs at the college level and now, an author of this 2023 edition of his book, according to the news release.

Visitors may bring their copies for signing or purchase one at the event. Come meet the authors of these two exciting new books in the red barn.

Located at 1025 Orchard Road near Spruce Pine and the McDowell-Mitchell county line at mile marker 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Orchard is a not-for-profit working orchard and educational venue. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Family-/pet-friendly. Wheelchair accessible. Buses welcome. For information, visit www.altapassorchard.org.