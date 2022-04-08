Orchard at Altapass gets grant for new signs

The Orchard at Altapass is pleased to announce the receipt of a $4,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina, Fund for Mitchell County.

The grant monies will purchase a Welcome and three interpretive signs for the People’s Pollinator Garden, which began a rejuvenation last August.

Since then, the garden has doubled in size, overgrown trees and plants culled, more pollinator-friendly plants added, and a walkway throughout with contemplative benches almost completed. The signage will help visitors visually understand the critical role pollinators play in preserving our fragile ecosystem.

“The outpouring of donations in memory of Judy Carson, one of our founders, was tremendous,” said executive director Beth Hilton. “It allowed us to reestablish the butterfly garden she and naturalist Elizabeth Hunter began in 1998. Because of these donations and the work of dedicated volunteers, we have been able to bring the garden back to life. The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina, Fund for Mitchell County grant will help us follow through by providing information on our bees, butterflies, and other essential pollinators with easy-to-understand, colorful signs. We’re grateful to the Foundation for recognizing the Orchard at Altapass and its work to save the good stuff.”

The Orchard at Altapass, 1025 Orchard Road near Spruce Pine at mm 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, is a not-for-profit working small batch heirloom apple orchard, educational, and music venue. We reopen on May 7, 2022. For information about Orchard programs and opportunities, visit www.altapassorchard.org.