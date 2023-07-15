Monday is the first day of distributing school supplies during Operation Backpack in McDowell County.

The 2023-24 school year will be Operation Backpack’s 25th year assisting students with school supplies.

Distribution of supplies will be at a new location: East McDowell Middle School, 676 State St. in Marion. Families should enter the back parking area via South McDowell Avenue. Operation Backpack will be in the room to the right of the auditorium, according to a news release.

School supplies will be available for McDowell County school students from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily; Monday, July 17, through Thursday, July 27.

Supplies for Eastfield Global Magnet School students were available during the open house on Monday, July 10.

If families are unable to come during the summer distribution, they should request supplies at their school.

“We continue to be amazed at the generosity of donors and are so thankful for our caring community who make Operation Backpack possible,” said Melanie Dunham with McDowell County Schools.

Supplies and monetary donations are appreciated and needed. Donations are accepted year-round. Monetary donations may be written to The Endowment Fund, marked for Operation Backpack. Donations can be dropped off at the district office, 334 S. Main St. here in Marion, or by mailing to McDowell County Schools, 334 S. Main St., Marion, NC 28752.

For more information, contact Melanie Dunham via email at melanie.dunham@mcdowell.k12.nc.us or by calling 828-652-4535, ext. 4106.

“Thank you for your continued support of McDowell County Schools and our students,” said Dunham. “We look forward to another great school year.”