One person is dead in a drowning at Lake James in McDowell County.

One person is dead in a drowning at Lake James on Sunday, according to a report from McDowell County Emergency Services.
Emergency personnel were called to a private dock in Goodman's Cove area of Lake James. One victim was reported to have jumped from a dock into the water and never resurfaced. Emergency personnel and rescue divers recovered the victim in approximately 25 feet of water. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is the main investigating agency.
Agencies on scene:
McDowell EMS
Hankins Fire Dept.
Marion Fire Dept.
Nebo Fire Dept.
McDowell Rescue
McDowell Emergency Management
NC Wildlife
McDowell County Sheriff's Office
This is a developing story. Check back on Monday for more information
