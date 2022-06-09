Old Marion Foam & Fabrics building gets new owner. Work begins on Popeye's and Backyard Burgers

The new owner of the former Marion Foam & Fabrics building on Logan Street wants to transform this structure just like he is doing at the old Marianna Hotel.

Allen Roderick recently purchased the two-story Foam & Fabrics building at 34 Logan St. The structure was, for many years, the home of the successful business that sold cloth, fabrics, thread and foam supplies.

But as the new owner, Roderick plans to transform it into apartments and new retail businesses.

The building has two levels, each one covering 3,800 square feet. Roderick told The McDowell News that he wants to make the street level floor into a place for new retail businesses. The upper floor will be converted into apartments.

A licensed contractor for more than 30 years, Roderick has rebuilt and renovated numerous old structures in downtown Asheville and is now doing the same for some of Marion’s buildings. Asheville architect Jim Samsel is Roderick’s partner with the Foam & Fabrics building project.

At the same time, Roderick owns the historic Marianna Hotel building on Main Street and he is working to transform it into new apartments and retail space.

Roderick said this is also an historic building tax credit project, similar to ones he has already done.

“This building is in the downtown Marion Historic District and is a contributing building to the district so that qualifies it for the tax credits,” he said about the Foam & Fabrics building.

The structure still has lots of leftover materials and furniture from when it was a cloth business. The upper level especially has a great deal of old fabrics and equipment from its previous owners and occupants.

Roderick said he doesn’t yet know when the Logan Street building will become apartments and new retail business spaces.

In an unrelated business development, both a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and a Backyard Burgers are planned for a section of land on Sugar Hill Road near the Grandview Station shopping center.

Work on their construction is underway now. They will be located between Bojangle’s and the former Jack Frost Dairy Bar site.

“The developer hopes that the restaurants can be open by November,” said City Manager Bob Boyette. “The two restaurants will be located on separate properties between Mill Road and the former Jack Frost property.”

Boyette said the city of Marion has been working with the developer, Greg Edney, who advises that the restaurants will open by November. The property owner is Norvell, Marion LLC of Morganton.