Old Hotel James gets new owner who plans to create apartments, new business space

“He knows what he is doing,” said Boyette about Roderick.

The mayor added the long-awaited renovation of this historic and large structure in the middle of downtown Marion could help other downtown buildings get new life.

“It should encourage other downtown building owners to move forward on creating living space in the upper levels, for which there can be significant tax advantages,” said Little to The McDowell News.

Located at 14 N. Main St., the old Hotel James or Marianna Hotel was for many years one of the finest places to stay and eat in McDowell County, if not all of western North Carolina, during the early 20th century. But in recent decades, this four-level building has stood mostly empty at the corner of North Main and East Court streets and has gone through one owner after another.

Built in 1910 as the Marianna Hotel, this brick structure offered lots of rooms and a top-quality restaurant typical of the finer inns of the era. The famous author Sinclair Lewis stayed there when he came to Marion to write about the bloody strike at Marion Manufacturing. The hotel with its bay windows and graceful front porch quickly became a Marion landmark.