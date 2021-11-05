Old Hotel James gets new owner who plans to create apartments, new business space

The old Hotel James in downtown Marion has a new owner who plans to transform the landmark building into a place to live as well for small businesses.
On Wednesday, the ownership of the old hotel structure was transferred from previous owner Creed Burleson to The Marianna Marion LLC, a company owned by Allen Roderick of Asheville, according to Mayor Steve Little.
Little said Roderick plans to create approximately 15 “very nice” apartments in the old hotel portion and have retail space in the other two store front areas that adjoin his law office on North Main Street.
“This will be the greatest enhancement to downtown Marion in years, as it will remove the blighted, abandoned appearance of this stately vintage building and apply historic exterior restoration,” said Little to The McDowell News.
City Planning Director Heather Cotton said the city of Marion, McDowell County, Marion Business Association and McDowell Economic Development Association have all been working with Roderick over the past several months while he has conducted his due diligence on the purchase of property located at 14 North Main St.
“As part of Allen’s due diligence, he has been working closely with the city’s Chief Building Official Spencer Elliott to evaluate the building and determine how best to convert the former hotel into 12 or more residential apartments with street-front commercial space while also maintaining and restoring the historical integrity of the building,” said Cotton.
The hotel was designed by North Carolina architect James McMichael, and constructed in 1909 to serve as a central focus for Marion. It was identified as a contributing building in Marion's Main Street Historic District in 1991.
Over the years a number of alterations have been made to the building, especially on the upper floors. In order for this project to be financially viable, it will require both state and federal historic tax credits. The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources State Historic Preservation Office and the National Park Service are the two agencies responsible for determining if a rehabilitation project is eligible for state and federal historic tax credits, according to Cotton.
An application is first sent to the State Historic Preservation Office for review. If approved, that application is forwarded to the National Park Service for final consideration. The evaluation considers the condition of the building and whether the historical integrity is still intact and if the proposed rehabilitation will preserve the historical integrity.
In June, the property owner submitted an application to the State Historic Preservation Office. The city of Marion, McDowell County, McDowell Economic Development Association and the Marion Business Association signed a joint resolution of support to accompany the application in favor of Roderick’s redevelopment plans. The resolution, stated in part, that the former Hotel James or Hotel Marianna is considered a significant local historic resource of great cultural and economic value to the community, and encouraged both the state and the National Park Service to give the application favorable consideration.
The state confirmed that the building was located in the boundaries of a nationally registered historic district, and considered it to be a “certified historic structure” for the purpose of rehabilitation. The application was forwarded to the National Park Service for consideration, and on Wednesday, Aug. 4, local officials were notified that the National Park Service had approved the application. This cleared a path forward for the project to receive both state and federal historic tax credits for the rehabilitation of the old hotel building.
The property closed on Wednesday of this week under the ownership of Hotel Marianna of Marion, LLC.
The Marion Planning and Development Department will continue to work with the new owner as he finalizes his plans for the rehabilitation of the structure and throughout its redevelopment.
“This is a huge economic and cultural win for the community,” said Cotton. “It will preserve a significant historic resource, provide much-needed housing, and increase the economic vitality of downtown Marion. My hope is that other downtown property owners will be encouraged by this project and see their own opportunity to convert underutilized upper floor spaces into residential living spaces. The city's Planning and Development Department and Marion Business Association are planning to host some upper floor housing workshops similar to those held as part of the Moving Up Marion downtown housing initiative that took place in 2016.”
“He knows what he is doing,” said Boyette about Roderick.
The mayor added the long-awaited renovation of this historic and large structure in the middle of downtown Marion could help other downtown buildings get new life.
“It should encourage other downtown building owners to move forward on creating living space in the upper levels, for which there can be significant tax advantages,” said Little to The McDowell News.
Located at 14 N. Main St., the old Hotel James or Marianna Hotel was for many years one of the finest places to stay and eat in McDowell County, if not all of western North Carolina, during the early 20th century. But in recent decades, this four-level building has stood mostly empty at the corner of North Main and East Court streets and has gone through one owner after another.
Built in 1910 as the Marianna Hotel, this brick structure offered lots of rooms and a top-quality restaurant typical of the finer inns of the era. The famous author Sinclair Lewis stayed there when he came to Marion to write about the bloody strike at Marion Manufacturing. The hotel with its bay windows and graceful front porch quickly became a Marion landmark.
In later years, it became known as the Hotel James, and this is the name that is most familiar to local folks today. After the hotel closed, the building became the home of Johnson’s Book Store. The lower level along courthouse hill was the home of a taxicab business and a barber’s shop.
In more recent years, the bay windows, the front porch and the decorative railing along the rooftop were all removed and the building lost much of its charm. Many of the windows were covered over.
This structure was once the home of Carolina Chocolatiers. When that popular eatery closed several years ago, the Hotel James stood for years.
The most recent use of this building occurred when it was the location of the Big Orange Hoagie Factory, which was owned and operated by Burleson.
In mid-January 2018, Burleson took ownership of the old Hotel James building from the previous owners Dogan “Don” Altuner and his wife Kathy. Not long after that, Earth and Soul Studio opened in one section of the building followed by Blooming Iris florist shop in another storefront. The Big Orange Hoagie Factory, Earth and Soul Studio and Blooming Iris all closed or vacated the building.
These previous owners used only the main level that fronts along the street. They were not able to make renovations to the rest of this multi-level building.
The McDowell News was unable to reach Roderick to get more information from him about his plans but will continue to follow this developing story.