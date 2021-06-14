Old Fort's streetscape needs input from public. Meeting is Thursday

“We want to share the revised plan with local Old Fort business owners and residents,” said Price to The McDowell News. “The Old Fort mayor and aldermen have reviewed the plans that will be shared on the 17th. Some of them will drop by to discuss the plans with the public.”

Price added that Old Fort’s town officials, the TDA, and contractors want to be certain that these plans are discussed with the public.

“Their businesses and daily activities will be impacted by the changes,” she said.

The proposed streetscape is designed to create a safer pedestrian experience, slow down traffic in the area between Hardee’s and Commerce Street and provide additional on-street parking.

“Once a final streetscape plan has been approved, shared, and officially adopted by the town of Old Fort, it will become part of our countywide strategic plan,” said Price. “The plan will be shared with our town and county managers, and other tourism-related non-profit organizations. We’re developing project timelines and want to partner with community governments and organizations to implement these capital improvements.”

She added that she hopes Old Fort residents and business owners will come to the Depot on Thursday and give their input and be a part of this discussion.