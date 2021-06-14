Old Fort's streetscape needs input from public. Meeting is Thursday

Leaders ask for public’s input about streetscape plan for Old Fort
This Thursday, you can participate in a discussion about the future look for Old Fort’s downtown.
A public, drop-in event about a proposed streetscape plan for Old Fort will take place Thursday, June 17 between 3:30 and 6 p.m. inside the Old Fort Depot.
Over the past several months, the McDowell Tourism Development Authority has been working with Destination by Design to create a countywide, strategic tourism-focused development plan. Part of that plan includes capital projects and improvements, according to TDA Director Carol Price.
Based in Boone, Destination by Design is a planning and designing firm that helps communities “plan, design, and promote vibrant Main Streets, destination-quality trails, recreation areas, and tourism products.”
“By engaging residents and local leaders through compelling storytelling, collecting their best ideas, and building genuine consensus, we create places with purpose,” reads the firm’s Website.
Now, Destination by Design and the McDowell TDA want to engage with local residents and town leaders to come up with a streetscape plan for Old Fort.
A revised plan calls for improvements to the streets and ways to make the town’s center look better as well improve safety in that area.
“We want to share the revised plan with local Old Fort business owners and residents,” said Price to The McDowell News. “The Old Fort mayor and aldermen have reviewed the plans that will be shared on the 17th. Some of them will drop by to discuss the plans with the public.”
Price added that Old Fort’s town officials, the TDA, and contractors want to be certain that these plans are discussed with the public.
“Their businesses and daily activities will be impacted by the changes,” she said.
The proposed streetscape is designed to create a safer pedestrian experience, slow down traffic in the area between Hardee’s and Commerce Street and provide additional on-street parking.
“Once a final streetscape plan has been approved, shared, and officially adopted by the town of Old Fort, it will become part of our countywide strategic plan,” said Price. “The plan will be shared with our town and county managers, and other tourism-related non-profit organizations. We’re developing project timelines and want to partner with community governments and organizations to implement these capital improvements.”
She added that she hopes Old Fort residents and business owners will come to the Depot on Thursday and give their input and be a part of this discussion.
“As we continue with this project, we want their voices to be heard and for their ideas to be considered,” said Price.