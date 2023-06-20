OLD FORT — A woman was charged with murder after a 29-year-old was found dead after a shooting Friday night.

Raquel Leal Lowery, 50, of Old Fort, was charged with murder in the death of Robert Dylan Branch, according to a release from the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Salvage Drive in Old Fort around 11 p.m. Friday after a gunshot was reported, the release said. Further investigation led to the charge against Lowery, the release said.

No other information about the investigation or Branch’s death was released.

Lowery appeared in McDowell County District Court on Monday before Judge Corey MacKinnon, who set July 10 as her next court date for a probable cause hearing.

This isn’t her first run-in with the law in North Carolina.

Lowery, who previously went by the last name Dillon, has previous convictions from Wayne County for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and armed robbery from 1994, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. In 1997, she was convicted of escaping prison, NCDPS records showed.

Additional information about those convictions is not available. Any search warrants in the case have not been filed yet, according to court officials. The McDowell News has reached out to the sheriff’s office for additional information and it will be published once it becomes available.

She is being held at the McDowell County Jail under no bond.