An Old Fort man was charged with drug possession and other offenses after a deputy responded to a trespassing call, authorities said Wednesday.

Detective Matthew Smith with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team charged 49-year-old Christopher Calvin Basham with felonious possession of methamphetamine, breaking or entering and communicating threats. Basham was issued a $15,000 secured bond.

On April 13, deputies responded to a call on Fairview Road for a report of trespassing. Upon arrival, they were met with the homeowner and Basham, who had allegedly entered the home without permission. A search of Basham turned up methamphetamine, according to a press release.

A check of the N.C. Department of Public Safety offender database shows Basham has previous drug convictions from the 1990s.