Old Fort Elementary ribbon-cutting and dedication set for Saturday

The new Old Fort Elementary School building will have its long-awaited ribbon-cutting ceremony and dedication on Saturday. In addition, the event will honor the memory of an Old Fort man who made the ultimate sacrifice to our country in the Vietnam War.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house will start at 10 a.m. This event, delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions, will allow the community to see the new elementary school, according to a news release.

In attendance will be current and former McDowell County Board of Education members, current and former McDowell County commissioners, current and former Old Fort aldermen, superintendents, state lawmakers and other local officials.

Board of Education Vice Chairman Terry English will give the opening remarks and the school board members will conduct the ribbon-cutting. Principal Jill Ward will welcome all those who attend. The McDowell High School NJROTC will present our nation’s colors. Terry Wilson is scheduled to present a history of Old Fort School.

Retired Maj. Bob Smith, who is a Vietnam War veteran, will preside over the dedication of a special memorial at the school. This memorial will honor the life and sacrifice of Navy Corpsman 2nd Class Gollie Leo Grant of Old Fort, who was killed in action on Sept. 16, 1966, in the Vietnam War.

An element of this memorial will be a display case containing memorabilia of Grant’s sacrifice as well as dedication of the landscaping adjacent the flagpole in his honor.

Board of Education member Beth Silver will close out the dedication ceremony, according to the news release.