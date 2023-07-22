OLD FORT — Old Fort has a new community theater group dedicated to presenting plays that will entertain and enlighten audiences.

The Old Fort Community Players was “born out of a need to create, share, entertain and learn,” said the group’s founder Connie Hurst. The group’s debut production, “Old Fort, Beyond the Vale” was written by Hurst.

Commissioned by Catherine Moore, project coordinator for the 150 Project in Old Fort, it depicted 150 years of history beginning with the arrival of Spaniard Juan Pardo in 1566. The 150 Project is a committee of Old Fort and McDowell residents working together in recognition and celebration of the town’s sesquicentennial.

More than 100 audience members recently filled the lawn during two performances at the Mountain Gateway Museum’s Stepp Cabin. Cast members were recruited from the community and experienced actors volunteered to portray historic figures and founders spanning 150 years. The one-act play received rave reviews and confirmed the time is right for a community theater project in Old Fort, according to a news release.

Hurst’s theatrical experience is significant. With more than 25 years in the business, she’s been seen on professional and community theater stages from the Midwest to Key West. She founded the Peoples Theatre of Key West in 2008. The group has gone on to become a vibrant and necessary part of the community under new leadership and a new name, the release said. Key West Fringe Theatre still operates in accordance with the original mission statement at its inception. Hurst is also a founding member of Dream On Theatre Works and had a large role in the production of their first show “The Revolutionists” this past April in Marion.

Old Fort business leaders, Amy Davis with The Davis Country Store and Café and Brandi Hillman with Hillman Beer – Old Fort, have already offered support and a willingness to get involved by providing a venue for planned and proposed events. The group plans to present theatrical pieces (one-acts, monologues, readers theater) as well as music, comedy, poetry and improv. “Old Fort Community Players, or OFCP, continues to reach out to the community in order to create a team of co-creators that will help facilitate future and more ambitious productions,” said Hurst.

A series of comedic one-acts is being planned for the month of September. Mountain Gateway Museum is a wonderful partner and always ready to assist community projects with space and expertise in organizing, said Hurst.

OFCP hopes to use the amphitheater by Mill Creek for a kind of “theater in the park” experience. The Davis Country Store and Café will be the setting for a readers theater production of “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens in December. A community sing is also planned in the same month for Christmas caroling.

Already, auditions are scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 13, at Davis Country Store for the upcoming Shakespearean spoof “I, Colitis.” This humorous production will be presented in mid-September.

With the support and generosity of the community of Old Fort, OFCP will develop a 2024 season, as well as ways to engage children, adults and young people with workshops and theater camps, according to the news release.

For information about upcoming events and how to get involved, email Hurst at conniehurst112@gmail.com and visit Old Fort Community Players’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/theatreonthestreet.