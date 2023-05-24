The Old Fort Board of Aldermen recently agreed to hold a public hearing on Monday, June 12, about the proposed $1,676,500 budget for 2023-24. The plan for next fiscal year doesn’t call for an increase in the town’s property tax rate.

At the regular meeting on Monday, May 15, the Old Fort aldermen talked about the budget for next fiscal year of 2023-24. The $1.67 million budget is reduced by $140,000 due to the town’s participation in the Fonta Flora Trail Head project. When completed, the Fonta Flora Trail will run 100 miles from Morganton to Asheville, and will include Glen Alpine, Marion, Old Fort and Black Mountain. It will connect with other hiking and biking trails along the lake and river, through the mountains and into downtowns.

Old Fort’s cost on the trail head’s park is $100,000 and the town purchased the property for it from owner Gary Jones. The town already has appropriated the cost in the current budget, said Town Clerk/Finance Officer Renee Taylor.

The proposed budget doesn’t call for a property tax increase. But it does call for increases in the water and sewer rates.

Town employees will be getting a cost-of-living raise. But the amounts of the raises vary depending on the supervisor recommendations. The proposed budget does not have any capital purchases budgeted, but there are some repairs at the town’s sewer treatment plant and wells, according to town officials.

During the regular meeting, aldermen agreed to have the public hearing on the budget during the June 12 meeting, as required by state law. Like all other local governments in North Carolina, Old Fort has to adopt a budget by June 30.

In other business, the board:

Adopted the water shortage response ordinance.

Adopted the municipal accounting services, cybersecurity and technical assistance memorandum of agreement resolution.

Adopted the agreement for purchase and support of application software. The software is being supplied by the N.C. League of Municipalities. The software is Black Mountain Software. The town will be responsible for the software agreement after three years.

Talked about the bids for the Fonta Flora Trail Head work. They were opened on Thursday, May 11, with Baker Grading and Landscaping being the lowest bidder. Alderman Wayne Stafford made the motion for the town to enter into a contract with Baker Grading and Landscaping for the construction of the trail head. Alderman Erin Adams seconded this motion and it was approved unanimously.

Talked about getting requests for qualifications from engineering firms. Three engineering firms that responded to the town's request. Alderman Wayne Stafford made the motion to accept WithersRavenel of Cary and McGill Associates of Asheville for the town's engineering services. The board also decided to give Alderman Melvin Lytle authority to sign work orders as necessary for completion of the projects. These motions were approved unanimously.

Heard from Lewana Keaton who spoke to the Board of Aldermen about regulations for signage placed on buildings for businesses. Mayor Rick Hensley told her she would have to go by the rules in McDowell County’s signage ordinance.

Heard from an update from Hensley who said the town was still waiting for a letter from Auria about the reserve from the 500,000 gallons of water for fire protection.

Heard an update about Andrews Geyser. All studies have been completed for the geyser to be added to the National Register of Historic Places and construction should start soon on a new pipe under the creek.

Appointed Alderwoman Erin Adams as the town’s representative on the board of the Foothills Regional Commission.

Held a closed session about an economic development matter. No action was taken.