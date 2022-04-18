North Cove couple charged with multiple break-ins

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has charged a couple with committing a rash of break-ins in the North Cove community.

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Richard Pittman and Burlin Ballew charged 30-year-old Kyle Joseph Smith of the North Cove community with two counts of breaking or entering, three counts of larceny after breaking or entering, three counts of possession of stolen goods, and breaking or entering a place of worship. He was given a $40,000 secured bond.

Ashley Brooke Smith, 27, of the North Cove community was charged with two counts of breaking or entering, three counts of larceny after breaking or entering, two counts of possession of stolen goods and breaking or entering a place of worship. She was given a $40,000 secured bond.

Since November 2021, detectives have been investigating a rash of break-ins in the North Cove community. On Friday, April 8, detectives with the Sheriff’s Office and probation officers searched the residences of the Smiths and located numerous items of stolen property.