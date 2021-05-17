Nine more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

On Monday, days after mask rules were listed in many circumstances, the McDowell County Health Department reported nine additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The latest report means McDowell now had a total number of 5,129 positive cases since the pandemic began. There have been 44,826 tests conducted, 39,684 negative results and 13 tests are pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there were 37 individuals in quarantine, 5,015 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 8.5%, according to a news release.

Citizens in need of a COVID-19 test are encouraged to call their primary care physician or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test.

Appointments are available for the upcoming Public Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held this Wednesday, May 19 at the McDowell County Health Department. This clinic will be by appointment only.