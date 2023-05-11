Calendar guidelines: We publish free announcements of nonprofit organizations, community events and fundraisers. We attempt to run briefs in chronological order. Briefs will not run every day, but as space allows. Briefs can be submitted by emailing news@mcdowellnews.com or by calling 559-4055. To guarantee placement in the paper on a particular day; organizations can purchase an ad by calling 559-4047.

• The Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center in Old Fort will host a spring wreath-making workshop on Saturday and interested persons should register for it by today. The wreath-making workshop will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13 on the museum’s grounds at 24 Water St., Old Fort. The cost is $15 per wreath. Advance registration and pre-payment are required and must be made by 5 p.m. today, May 12. For more information about the workshop or to preregister, contact Brittany Joachim at Mountain Gateway Museum at 828-668-9259 or brittany.bennett@ncdcr.gov between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• Glenwood Alumni Association will hold homecoming on Saturday, May 13 at Glenwood Elementary School. Registration is at 4 p.m. and the business meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. and you should pre-register. For more information, contact Jeanette Jarrett at 460-9641 or Ann Randolph at 460-8823.

• The American Red Cross will hold a series of blood drives in McDowell County during the month of May. One will be held Tuesday, May 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at McDowell Technical Community College’s William Harold Smith Building, Room 113. It is located at 54 College Drive, Marion. Another will take place Wednesday, May 17 from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Marion Community Building, 191 N. Main St., Marion.

• The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class called “Paint Your Pet!” with Lisa Hines as the instructor. The class will be taught Wednesday, May 17 from noon to 4 p.m. The cost is $40 AGS members, $50 nonmembers, plus $25 supply fee. Do you remember paint by numbers when you were a kid? This class is similar in that prior to class you email artist Lisa Hines a picture of the pet you would like to paint and she will sketch it onto the canvas for you and section the colors out. She will also guide you through the process of painting your pet. There is a minimum of two students and a maximum of 10. To register, come by Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

• The Community Forums, West Marion, Marion East, and Old Fort are operating and active. Monthly meetings are held the third Thursday of each month in the various communities. In the second quarter of 2023, the Community Engagement Project will meet in Old Fort on Thursday, May 18. On Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18, project leaders will host a four-day Juneteenth Freedom Festival. They encourage all county residents to get involved. You do not need to live in one of the communities to attend a forum, volunteer, or participate. The goal is to identify opportunities and strengths, connect folks to available resources, and build relationships. If you have any questions, reach out to Ginger Webb, ginger@westmarion.org. To learn more about the forums’ work, visit the Website, https://www.westmarion.org/, and Facebook pages.

• The Battle of the Badges blood drive, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Marion, will take place Friday, May 19 from 1:30 to 6 p.m. at the county training room at 129 Barnes Road in Marion. McDowell’s first responders will face off for a lifesaving cause. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office, McDowell County Rescue Squad, fire departments, Marion Police Department, McDowell County Emergency Medical Service and the North Carolina Highway Patrol will be encouraging blood donations in honor of their respective agencies. Donors at the blood drive will vote for their favorite first responders before they donate, and the winner will be announced at the end of the drive. Please sign up to donate. The goal is to collect 40 units. There will be special refreshments, courtesy of area restaurants.

• The McDowell County Historical Society will host a Bigfoot Historical Ghost Walk on the evening of Friday, May 19. Come along with the Historical Society as they tell the history of downtown Marion and share ghost stories. Plus, one never knows when, where or with whom Bigfoot may appear. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. and last until 7:30 p.m. People should meet at Ingenious Coffee Roasters in downtown Marion. Tickets and more information are available at Eventbrite.com.

• The American Red Cross will hold a series of blood drives in McDowell County during the month of May. One will take place during the WNC Bigfoot Festival on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be held at the American Red Cross McDowell Chapter building’s parking at 39 N. Garden St., Marion. Another one will be held Thursday, May 28 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church’s Fellowship Hall, located at 205 Bethel Church Road, Marion. Another blood drive will be held Tuesday, May 30 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Old Fort’s Fellowship Hall in Old Fort. The last will be held Wednesday, May 31 from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Corpening Memorial YMCA’s training room in Marion.

• The Historic Carson House will host a Market Day on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be crafts, bake sale, farm products, plants, vintage items. Something for everyone. Vendors are welcome. There will also be space available for yard sale tables on the grounds. For more information, email the Carson House (historiccarsonhouse@gmail.com) or call 828-724-4948.

• The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League will offer a class called “The Art of Painting Miniatures” with Lorelle Bacon as the instructor. The class will be taught Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $95 for AGS members, $105 for non-members. Miniatures are very popular to collect. For the collectors, they enjoy the details and that they can hang several pieces as a grouping or put one on a small easel on a bookshelf or table, for others to admire. Lorelle will gently guide you through the steps of creating miniatures no matter what medium you use. Bring your medium of choice and supplies that you use, a lunch and an inquisitive mind. To register, come by the Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort or call 828-668-1100.

• Sugar Hill Convenience Center will be closed Monday, May 22 through Monday, June 5 for paving repairs. There are signs going out to all seven centers concerning this so the public will be aware of the closing. If there are any questions regarding this, contact Dewane Riddle at 828-925-2062 or Pam Vance at 828-659-2521 or 828-460-9715.

• The health equity town hall called “What The Health!?” will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 at the Marion Community Building. Dinner will provided at 5:30 p.m. This is part one of a two-part series, where organizers hope the local community can come together to see changes in the health care system. The sole purpose of the health equity town hall is “to partner with structurally excluded communities and local health care system leaders to reduce racial disparities that exist in the quality of care received by communities of color and develop inclusive care delivery models to advance health equity.” This project is led by West Marion Inc. and funded by Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF).

• McDowell Awareness Appreciation Day (MAAD) will be held Saturday, May 27 from 2 to 6 p.m. at West Marion Community Park at 169 Ridley St. MAAD offers various human resources that can help push the county’s residents in a positive direction. There will be free food, live music, inflatables and more. The event is presented by hip hop recording artist Dukesta and the Men of McDowell.

• Glenwood High School alumni from the class of 1973 are in the process of planning a 50-year reunion. Anyone who would have been in this graduation class is welcome to attend. In order to effectively plan, organizers need to know who is interested as well as how many will be attending. The reunion will be on Saturday, June 10 beginning at 3 p.m. in the Glenwood Ruritan Hall. If you would like to be in on the planning, you are more than welcome. Just let organizers know so they can plan accordingly. For more information, call or text 828-925 2276.

• Descendants of Col. John Carson (1752-1841) and Hunting John McDowell (1717-1796) will have a reunion at the Historic Carson House on Friday, June 16; Saturday, June 17; and Sunday, June 18. Registration is required for this event. Contact the Carson House by calling 828-724-4948 or email historiccarsonhouse@gmail.com for registration information. Deadline for registration is Wednesday, June 7.

• N.C. Farmers of the Foothills are offering a substantial CSA package, aptly named “Bigfoot CSA.” It has two runs, the first from Monday, June 5 through Monday, July 10 and the second CSA run is from Monday, July 17 through Monday, Aug. 21. CSA Shares are $199 for a six-week share. Both packages are available for viewing and order on the N.C. Farmers of the Foothills Website. Additionally, fresh, locally produced items such as meats, baked goods, eggs, jellies, honey and more will be available when ordering from the Website. Customers can browse the Website and include additional items based on their needs. CSA pick-up will be weekly at 263 Barnes Road (Foothills Food Hub) on Mondays between 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. To learn more about or sign up for the N.C. Farmers of the Foothills 2023 Bigfoot CSA Share Program, visit their Website at: https://ncfarmersofthefoothills.eatfromfarms.com and click on “The Bigfoot CSA Shares” on the left hand side.

• McDowell High School’s class of 1973 will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year. Fifty years ago, the first graduates of McDowell High walked across the stage. The reunion is planned for Oct. 6-7. If you were a member of this class, organizers need your contact information. Text Jaime Rankin Stone at 460-1372 to be included.