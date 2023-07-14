On Wednesday, the McDowell County Schools announced the appointment of Erin Rayfield as the new principal of Pleasant Gardens Elementary School.

With a strong background in education and a passion for student success, Rayfield brings a wealth of experience and leadership. She is an accomplished educator with more than 15 years of experience in both teaching and administration. Prior to joining Pleasant Gardens Elementary, Rayfield taught at West Marion Elementary and served as assistant principal at both West McDowell Middle School and Pleasant Gardens Elementary, according to a news release.

As the new principal of Pleasant Gardens, Rayfield will continue to uphold the school’s commitment to academic success, student growth, and community engagement. She will work closely with the dedicated team of educators, staff, students and parents to ensure that every student receives a high-quality education that prepares them for further success.

“I feel privileged for the opportunity to serve as principal of Pleasant Gardens,” said Rayfield. “I look forward to a great partnership with staff, school families, and the community in the days to come.”

Rayfield graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and sociology. She earned a teaching certificate from Shaw University and began her teaching career at West Marion Elementary in 2008. She served in that role until being named assistant principal at West McDowell Middle School in 2021. She was reassigned to Pleasant Gardens in December of 2022. She earned her Masters in educational leadership in 2020 from Queens University of Charlotte, according to the news release.

“During Mrs. Rayfield’s interim at Pleasant Gardens, it was clear that she was equipped to take on the added responsibilities of the principal. We are excited to have Mrs. Rayfield onboard and look forward to watching her embrace the students, staff, and community of Pleasant Gardens Elementary,” MCS Superintendent Tracy Grit said.