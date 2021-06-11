New museum exhibit explores history of dairy farming

Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center in Old Fort invites visitors to learn about the history of dairy farming in the mountain region by exploring its newest exhibit, “Udderly Intriguing: Dairy Farming in Western North Carolina.”
The exhibit opens Saturday, June 12 at the museum, 24 Water Street in Old Fort, and will run through February 2022. Admission is free, according to a news release.
“Udderly Intriguing” explores how cows came to exist in North Carolina, why dairy farming boomed in western North Carolina during the mid-1900s, and what the prospects are for the region’s dairy industry in the 21st century.
Visitors also will be able to view artifacts from the museum’s collection that show how various equipment and household objects have been used over time to create delicious dairy products.
Agriculture has long been a cornerstone of North Carolina’s economy. Row crops, such as cotton and tobacco, dominated the eastern and central areas of the Tar Heel State for much of history. But by the turn of the 20th century, farmers in the mountain and foothills regions had begun turning to a combination of row crops and livestock, according to the news release.
Scientific advancements, such as pasteurization and refrigeration, along with urbanization, helped the dairy industry grow. Some western North Carolina farmers with milk surpluses started regular dairy routes. These routes provided them with a more dependable source of cash each month than waiting for the annual row crop harvest.
By the early 1900s, commercial dairies had become commonplace. Increasing governmental support of the dairy industry and better nutrition and care of dairy cattle and their facilities resulted in greater milk production. In 1944, for the first time in North Carolina’s history, the state produced enough milk for both home consumption and export to other states.
According to the N.C. Department of Agriculture, 350,000 dairy cows lived on North Carolina farms in 1947 and produced 175 million gallons of milk that year. Milk output per dairy cow continued to improve over the next half century, although the number of dairy cows in the state dropped drastically.
At the same time, grocery chains were growing larger in the late 1900s. They began developing their own store brands, which often sold at a lower price than the products of local dairies. Many smaller dairies were forced to merge with larger companies or cooperatives.
However, while the late-20th and early-21st centuries have seen a decline in dairying, new efforts have shifted the focus away from larger, commercial operations and back to the smaller, family farms that combine tradition with science, according to the news release.
“Udderly Intriguing” explores these topics and others with interactives, artifacts, and special programs scheduled during the run of the exhibit.
For more information about this exhibit, please contact Brittany Joachim at 828-668-9259 or brittany.bennett@ncdcr.gov. Also, learn more about this and other exhibits at Mountain Gateway Museum by visiting www.mgmnc.org.
Mountain Gateway Museum operates year-round and is currently open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A regional branch of the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh, the Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center is the westernmost facility in the N.C. Department of Natural & Cultural Resources’ Division of State History Museums.
Nestled at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains along the banks of historic Mill Creek in downtown Old Fort, the museum uses artifacts, exhibitions, educational programs, living history demonstrations, and special events to teach people about the rich history and cultural heritage of the state’s mountain region, from its original inhabitants through early settlement and into the 20th century.