New museum exhibit explores history of dairy farming

Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center in Old Fort invites visitors to learn about the history of dairy farming in the mountain region by exploring its newest exhibit, “Udderly Intriguing: Dairy Farming in Western North Carolina.”

The exhibit opens Saturday, June 12 at the museum, 24 Water Street in Old Fort, and will run through February 2022. Admission is free, according to a news release.

“Udderly Intriguing” explores how cows came to exist in North Carolina, why dairy farming boomed in western North Carolina during the mid-1900s, and what the prospects are for the region’s dairy industry in the 21st century.

Visitors also will be able to view artifacts from the museum’s collection that show how various equipment and household objects have been used over time to create delicious dairy products.

Agriculture has long been a cornerstone of North Carolina’s economy. Row crops, such as cotton and tobacco, dominated the eastern and central areas of the Tar Heel State for much of history. But by the turn of the 20th century, farmers in the mountain and foothills regions had begun turning to a combination of row crops and livestock, according to the news release.