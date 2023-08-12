When McDowell Technical Community College recently searched for a new lead instructor in photography following the retirement of long-time instructor Blake Madden, the perfect candidate emerged in Rose Jerome — someone capable of marrying two somewhat disparate constructs in photography: art and technology.

“We know our photography students tend to have professional interests in either the more artistic elements of photography or the more practical, technical side of photography — the things that will help them succeed in their careers” said Dr. Brian S. Merritt, MTCC president. “But the most successful photographers are those who are trained in both elements, who have incredible artistic vision, but also understand how to adjust the settings to achieve the right balance of focus and light — and vice versa. Rose will surely help our students reach their full potential.”

By virtue of her educational background and professional experiences over the years, Jerome is uniquely qualified to prepare students for professional careers that rely on technical expertise in the studio or elsewhere, but also inspire students who want to create “art,” realizing that both types of students must begin with a solid foundation in how to operate various types of photography equipment, from DSLR cameras to studio lights, filters, reflectors and more.

“Everything I’ve done professionally in photography has been a balance of the technical aspects of photography and artistic vision, from working in commercial photography, especially in fashion photography in New York and London, to doing fine art photography,” said Jerome.

Educational and professional background

She began her own career in photography studying the technical, “how-to’s” of photography at Daytona State College, earning her associate’s degree in photographic technology before going on to City University of New York (CUNY) BA, where she received her bachelor’s degree in modern art history. She then completed a master of fine arts at Savannah College of Art and Design, one of the country’s premier colleges for art and design.

In addition to creating fine art as a solo practitioner, Jerome has worked for some of the most well-known fashion photographers and agencies in the world as studio manager, photographer or first assistant, producing shoots for magazines such as Vogue, Allure, GQ and GQ Style. Her work has been featured in The Orlando Weekly, South by Southeast Photo Magazine, and will be featured in the upcoming issue of Create! Magazine!

She has had solo exhibitions of her work at Hanesbrand Theatre in Winston-Salem (Establishing Kinship) and Revolve Art Space in Asheville (Black Mountain). Her work has frequently been chosen for group exhibits across the country, including recent shows at Decode Gallery in Tucson, Arizona; Xavier University Gallery in Cincinnati, Ohio; and Praxis Gallery in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The quality of Jerome’s photography is well-documented. Recent awards have included publication in Communications Art Photography Annual 61; selection as a finalist in Photolucida’s 2020 Critical Mass; Honorable Mention from the IPA: Int’l Photography Awards 2020; and selection as a participant in the 33rd annual Eddie Adams Workshop.

Teaching: seamless transition

Jerome’s interest in teaching evolved slowly over time as an outgrowth of various professional jobs she has held. Although she was in an administrative role at The Center for Photography at Woodstock, for example, she found that there were a number of artists and interns with whom she worked who had artistic vision, but were not fully prepared for some of the more technical aspects of photography. She made herself more relevant by offering to assist them or teach them what they needed to know. Unexpectedly, she found that she loved teaching and sharing her knowledge and skills with others.

Experiences like that, however, also reinforced for her the importance of balancing all aspects of photography in a teaching role. “You must master the tools of the trade to become successful in any job, and photography is no exception. Regardless of which professional direction you want to pursue, you have to have a strong foundation,” said Jerome.

Jerome has fully embraced her new role as instructor, while maintaining her passion as a solo practitioner on the side. “It has been a seamless transition for me,” said Jerome.

“I look forward to working with new students in the photography program at McDowell Tech,” said Jerome. “To be a successful student, you simply need innate curiosity, commitment to professional growth, an open mind and self-discipline. It is important, though, for students to also give themselves grace and patience, as mastering the skills they need to be a good photographer may take time.”

In addition to teaching at McDowell Tech, Jerome has also taught numerous workshops and summer art immersion classes at Sawtooth Center for the Arts in Winston-Salem and has been a teaching assistant for Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, Ga.

An emerging theme in Jerome’s work

Another new role, however, has impacted her professional and personal life to a greater extent: motherhood. When she became a first-time mom recently, she found less time to travel for photography projects and exhibits and a significant shift in her work schedule. That was counterbalanced, however, by emerging ideas and themes in her work around womanhood and motherhood.

“Being a mom has inspired me to explore ‘what is a woman’ and ‘what is motherhood’ in my work. The responsibility of being a mom is very different, and I have been blessed to adopt the sacred task of raising a daughter. It has definitely connected me with the realm of mothers,” she said.

“We are excited to bring someone with Rose’s depth of experience in photography and passion for teaching to our faculty,” said Dr. Brian S. Merritt, MTCC president. “We look forward to watching the lightbulb come on for students as they gain confidence through their newfound knowledge and skills in photography. I have no doubt that we will begin to see more beautiful images and art adorning our walls in weeks and months ahead.”

For more information on the photography program at McDowell Tech or to register for classes, contact Jerome at rwjerome76@go.mcdowelltech.edu. Financial aid is available to qualified students.