Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The McDowell community has a new mental health care provider to help local residents improve their quality of life.

Moving Mountains - Mental Health & Recovery is located in the Premier Insurance building at 361 N. Main St., Suite 1 in Marion. The new mental health private practice is on the right side of the building that used to be A Caring Alternative.

Moving Mountains is owned and operated Dr. Elizabeth “Liz” Covert, who moved her practice from Morganton to Marion to serve people locally since she is a McDowell county resident.

“Outside of RHA and ACA there are no other options for mental health medication management that I am aware of in the county,” she told The McDowell News.

A native of McDowell, Covert said she began her career in health care more than 20 years ago with a deep desire to serve others. She said she recognizes there are limited mental health and recovery services in the county, while the need is great. Her true passion is helping others improve their quality of life and she strives for the complete remission of symptoms, she said, adding she works closely and compassionately with her patients to help them achieve their goals.

Covert holds a doctoral degree and is a board certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner. She is a graduate of Western Carolina University, Anderson University, and Michigan State University. She holds further certifications in holistic and integrative mental health practices, according to a news release.

Covert said she has extensive continuing education and experience treating substance-use disorders. Additionally, she has a special interest in functional medicine, which seeks to find root causes, rather than merely Band-Aid symptoms. As a lifelong learner and dedicated provider, she is currently enrolled in the Institute of Functional Medicine program, through the IFM.

Her practice, Moving Mountains - Mental Health & Recovery, provides mental health and recovery services to individuals with a highly personalized approach. Covert said her practice is warm, welcoming, and nonjudgmental. Services include accurately diagnosing mental health disorders, evidence-based medication management, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) & recovery program, integrative, holistic, and functional mental health medicine modalities, and the incorporation of psychotherapy, according to the news release.

The practice offers free initial phone consultations and can be reached at 828-527-3841 or by emailing help@movingmountainsmentalhealth.com. For more information, you can also visit www.movingmountainsmentalhealth.com.