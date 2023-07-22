Marion has a new and spacious health spa that offers a wide range of affordable services including cryorecovery, an infrared sauna, a salt sanctuary, an oxygen bar, massages, facials, one-on-one yoga and much more.

ER3 Spa is located at 500 N. Main St., Suite 16 within the Marion City Square shopping center. It can be found between Workout Anytime and the former location of Burke’s Outlet.

Owner Carla Tompkins said ER3 Spa is a one-stop destination for all your spa needs and its offer “a wide range of services at an affordable price without compromising on quality.”

The new spa first opened for business in March of this year and recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the McDowell Chamber of Commerce and the Marion Business Association. Tompkins said this kind of spa is probably the first of its kind in McDowell County. Already, the place is seeing around 10 to 15 clients a day, she added.

“We aim to bring the luxurious spa experience to our community and provide top-notch services that will leave you feeling rejuvenated and relaxed,” she told The McDowell News.

The services offered by ER3 Spa can be found in a series of rooms at Marion City Square’s Suite 16.

One of the unique offerings is the Elemental Whole Body CryoRecovery. This is a treatment that involves exposing your body to extremely low temperatures to promote healing and recovery. The client stands in a chamber filled with cold nitrogen gas for a short period of time. This therapy has numerous benefits, including reducing inflammation, boosting metabolism and increasing energy levels, according to Tompkins.

Then, in another room is the Elemental Salt Infused Infrared Sauna. It offers a combination of Himalayan sea salt and infrared heat.

“If you're looking for relaxation and detoxification, our Elemental Salt Infused Infrared Sauna is the perfect choice,” said Tompkins. “The combination of infrared heat and salt therapy helps to eliminate toxins from your body, improve circulation, and soothe your muscles.”

In an adjacent room, the Elemental Salt Sanctuary provides a tranquil environment where you can relax and breathe in the therapeutic salt-infused air. This therapy is known to alleviate respiratory issues, reduce stress, and improve overall well-being, said Tompkins.

In addition, it is the first Himalayan salt sanctuary in McDowell County.

ER3 Spa has an oxygen bar that seeks to increase pure oxygen levels in the body. Tompkins said this can lead to a variety of benefits such as improved focus, energy and overall well-being.

If you’re looking to achieve a desired body shape, ER3 Spa has body contouring services using a cavitation machine and RF skin tightening, as well as vacuum therapy with red lights. These non-invasive treatments can help you get rid of stubborn fat, tighten your skin, and improve your body's appearance, according to Tompkins.

ER3 Spa’s team of skilled estheticians, Geneva Wiseman and Ree Ree Lavender, offer a range of services including facials, waxing, and eyelash and brow treatments. Tompkins said clients can trust their expertise to enhance the natural beauty and leave clients feeling pampered.

In addition, ER3 Spa has massage therapists Cori Gurley with CG BodyWork and Sarah LeShane. From traditional massages to Ashiatsu and cupping, the clients are guaranteed to feel completely at ease under their skilled hands, said Tompkins.

Leslie McIntosh with Luxe & Lore is the spa’s permanent makeup artist. She is known for her artistic ability and attention to detail.

“Whether you're looking for perfectly shaped eyebrows or flawlessly defined lips, Leslie's expertise will leave you feeling confident and beautiful,” said Tompkins.

In addition to the spa services, ER3 also offers yoga and reiki sessions with Stacey Jones from My Body's Language. Clients can join her classes on Monday and Tuesday evenings or schedule personalized yoga instruction to achieve inner peace and harmony.

For those interested in body contouring, the spa has customized packages tailored to a client’s specific needs. Clients can schedule a consultation to determine the best package for their needs and to and start their journey toward their desired body shape.

ER3 Spa has different rates for different services. For example, the whole body cryorecovery therapy alone costs $35 a session. A 20-minute use of the sauna costs $20 and a 45-minute use costs $45 and the rates are similar for the elemental salt sanctuary. A five-minute session at the oxygen bar costs $5 while a 15-minute session costs $15.

To make the services more accessible, ER3 offers the elemental elite membership for only $250 a month. With this membership, you’ll have unlimited access to whole body cryotherapy, infrared sauna, the salt room, oxygen bar, and vibration plate.

ER3 Spa is open for walk-in services Monday to Friday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an an appointment outside these hours or on weekends, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ER3SPA or call/text 828-803-4125 for more information. Some services are not available for walk-ins, said Tompkins.

“At ER3 Spa, we strive to create a fun, light, and inviting atmosphere where you can indulge in luxurious spa treatments without breaking the bank,” said Tompkins. “So why wait? Treat yourself to a well-deserved spa day and experience the ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation at ER3 Spa.”