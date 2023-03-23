A new exhibit about a decades-long effort to promote North Carolina’s tourism industry will soon open at the Mountain Gateway Museum in Old Fort.

“Are We There Yet: North Carolina’s Variety Vacationland, 1930s – 1970s” will open at the museum located at 24 Water St. in Old Fort on Tuesday, March 28. Admission is free.

Visitors will be able to learn about the origins of this tourism campaign, view photographs of sites the campaign promoted, and experience western North Carolina tourism. Come and take a stroll through mid-century tourism. This photography exhibit, developed by the North Carolina Museum of History, looks back at an era when tourism boomed thanks largely to a state-run marketing effort called “Variety Vacationland.”

The Variety Vacationland campaign was successful in creating a unified tourism industry in North Carolina from the 1930s to the 1970s by depicting our state as both modern and progressive, but with strong ties to the past, according to a news release.

However, true to the Jim Crow era, most sites promoted were marketed (and accessible) to White tourists only; people of color were neglected and even exploited at times, an attitude this exhibit attempts to point out where possible.

During the Great Depression of the 1930s, politicians and business leaders began efforts to boost North Carolina’s economy by lobbying for a statewide campaign to showcase tourism attractions. This eventually led to a full-color tourism guide titled North Carolina, a Variety Vacationland first printed in 1937. It was soon followed by billboards, postcards, movies, televisions programs, and even a jingle, according to the news release.

For more information about the exhibit, visit the Mountain Gateway Museum in Old Fort, view its Website at www.mgmnc.org or contact Jesse Bricker at 828-668-9259 or jesse.bricker@ncdcr.gov.

The museum is open year-round from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. It is closed on Monday.