New Domino’s now open in Marion. Business is looking for workers

“We know that people are looking to get back into the workforce – and Domino’s has a lot of great jobs to offer that often turn into careers,” said Patterson. “We want to continue serving this area, but we also want to help those who are looking for a great opportunity with a great company. Many people do not know this, but more than 95% of Domino’s franchise owners started as delivery drivers or pizza makers. There’s tremendous opportunity to work your way up the ladder. There is also strong tip earning potential for delivery drivers, not to mention flexible shift scheduling – making it easy to balance your life outside of work.”

Founded in 1960, Domino’s Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world’s top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 18,800 stores in over 90 markets. Domino’s had global retail sales of nearly $17.8 billion in 2021, with over $8.6 billion in the U.S. and over $9.1 billion internationally. In the fourth quarter of 2021, Domino’s had global retail sales of over $5.5 billion, with over $2.6 billion in the U.S. and nearly $2.9 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino’s stores as of the end of the fourth quarter in 2021. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino’s achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2021 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino’s generated more than 75% of U.S. retail sales in 2021 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and more. In 2019, Domino’s announced a partnership with Nuro to further its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery. In mid-2020, Domino’s launched a new way to order contactless carryout nationwide – via Domino’s Carside Delivery, which customers can choose when placing a prepaid online order, according to the news release.