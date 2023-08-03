OLD FORT — An Ohio-based manufacturer of personal protective equipment (PPE) for first responders is opening a new production facility in the former Kitsbow space in Old Fort.

Fire-Dex, the country’s fastest-growing manufacturer of PPE for first responders, will grow again with the opening of a new facility in Old Fort. As the company’s fourth major production center, the 25,000-square-foot Old Fort facility, located at 59 Commerce St., will play a vital role in ensuring quality craftsmanship, fast shipping and attentive service to customers for years to come, according to a news release from the company.

Chuck Abernathy, the executive director of the McDowell Economic Development Association, told The McDowell News, that Fire-Dex is taking over the space in the Parker building that was used by Kitsbow. The company plans to hiring many of the people who used to work at Kitsbow as well as those who worked at Triple Aught Design, which went out of business around a month ago.

“We are very pleased to see another company locate that quickly in the Parker building,” Abernathy told The McDowell News.

He said as of Tuesday, around 40 to 50 people have been hired to work at the new Fire-Dex operation and some of them had previously worked at Kitsbow and Triple Aught Design.

“While our footprint is rapidly expanding westward, we serve a large portion of the East Coast with many relationships that go back decades,” said John Karban, vice president of operations for Fire-Dex. “Old Fort presents a unique opportunity to position critical resources closer to major customers and, at the same time, boost the local economy by keeping a number of jobs in Old Fort.”

Fire-Dex arrives in Old Fort following the purchase of the recently vacated apparel manufacturing building that had employed more than 60 associates. Operating from the new space, Fire-Dex has prioritized the rehiring of these workers to create an exceptional sewing-ready facility with access to skilled craftspeople and leadership talent, the release said.

“It was late in June when we found out about these jobs and flew our executives to Old Fort the following week,” said Bill Burke, chairman and owner of Fire-Dex. “Within 10 days a lease was signed for the facility, and we started the process of bringing these former employees onboard.”

With all the critical pieces in place, including infrastructure, equipment and personnel, Fire-Dex is swiftly integrating its business into the community’s rich heritage.

“As of last week, we have begun shipping machines to the new location to prepare to set up a Fire-Dex facility and begin training,” said Jordan Shanahan, Old Fort plant manager. “We’ve hired 15 associates and plan to hire around 10 more by the quarter’s end, with many of these being former employees at this location. Personally, I am thrilled to be a part of a company that is committed to manufacturing excellence and has a vision to become a world leader.”

Karban said associates will first be trained in making suspenders and pockets before the facility ramps up to full PPE production over the next 18 months. As activities accelerate, Fire-Dex anticipates hiring up to 200 full-time sewers to support garment assembly needs.

“Our new facility in Old Fort will meet the same high standards that all Fire-Dex facilities strive for,” Karban adds. “This includes Pelham, Georgia, where back in 2018 we succeeded in keeping over 50 jobs in the region after making it our home, and have since expanded to employ over 100 team members. More recently, our fast growth has made the addition of a fourth production center essential, and we look forward to welcoming the new associates to our Fire-Dex Family.”

Protecting everyday heroes with top-quality gear while meeting manufacturing goals with greater agility has been the mission of Fire-Dex since 1983. Now celebrating 40 years in business, the company’s popularity and sales have soared dramatically as generations of firefighters and first responders have come to know and trust the Fire-Dex name and its reputation for safety, according to the news release.

About Fire-Dex

Fire-Dex is the fastest-growing manufacturer of PPE for first responders and the world’s largest Independent Service Provider (ISP) of PPE care and maintenance under its subsidiary, Gear Wash. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Medina, Ohio, this global company prides itself on being a family-owned and -operated business with a mission “to serve those who serve.” Its dedicated team of associates has helped pave the path of innovation for new products and services that focus on the health and safety of first responders by offering turnout gear, alternative PPE, boots, hoods, gloves, helmets, and PPE rentals, according to the news release.

Those looking to explore employment opportunities with Fire-Dex in North Carolina or to learn more about the company can visit www.firedex.com.