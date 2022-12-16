New business: The OG Shoppe offers boutique items in downtown Marion

Marion now has a retail boutique store located on the first floor of a historic building in the center of downtown.

The OG Shoppe held its grand opening on Saturday, Nov. 26. It is located in a two-level building at 44 S. Main St. which was originally built in 1937 as the Oasis Theater. For many years, this building was the home of McDowell Distributing Co., which produced quantities of T-shirts, caps, jackets and anything else made out of fabric. Joe Jones was the owner and operator of McDowell Distributing Co. until his death in July 2016.

Now, this landmark structure has gone through a thorough renovation. The owner of the building has converted the street level section covering 3,000 square feet into the home of the OG Shoppe. The upstairs part of the building has been converted into three apartments.

Tim Wilson is the owner of the OG Shoppe while his sister Tracy is the shopkeeper. Tim Wilson said he owns OG Vapors in Asheville and his business partner with the OG Shoppe in Marion is the owner of the popular Octopus Garden stores.

But the OG Shoppe in downtown Marion is a different kind of store. It has vaping products but there is a lot more available at 44 S. Main St.

“It’s a really different concept from Octopus Garden or OG Vapors,” said Tracy Wilson to The McDowell News.

At the OG Shoppe, customers will find hand-crafted Damascus knives from Titan International Knives. There is also candles and jewelry from a vendor in Asheville. The Wilson said this is the first time that vendor’s products are being sold in a brick-and-mortar store. Customers will find body soap and hand cream from Jimenez Sisters Ranch in Riverside, Calif.

Another table offers scented candles, made of apricot and coconut. These are from Modest & Co. in Canyon Lake, Calif. They are a decor boutique that sells hand-crafted items such as candles, plant hangers, and coasters.

A rack in the middle of the store has colorful and unique socks made by Aksels in Denver, Colo.

Another company represented at the OG Shoppe is Luxiny, which makes bath bombs, soaps, lotions and hair care products. All of their products are vegan, and made in the United States. They are also cruelty free and certified by the Leaping Bunny Program. There is also honey and honey-related items from Robbinsville.

All of these products and more from around the United States can be bought here in Marion at the OG Shoppe.

The business has its own handcrafted shirts, totes and keychains that are made locally.

“I want to create jobs and support small businesses,” said Tim Wilson. “It’s important to me.”

The OG Shoppe is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Wilsons said these are the winter hours and they will change in the spring.

“We are just excited to be a part of the community and the response that we have gotten already has been great,” said Tim Wilson.

The OG Shoppe has a Website: https://www.theogshoppe.co/ and it can be found on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087635443954.

The Wilsons said their business is active on Instagram at The.OG.Shoppe. You can also call 828-559-2141.