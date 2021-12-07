New business: Bigfoot Auction Co. in Marion sells all kinds of items online

If you have something to sell or if you enjoy online bidding, then Bigfoot Auction Co. in Marion is ready to help you get a good deal.

Bigfoot Auction Co. is a family-owned business that specializes in online auctions. The business, started in September, accepts new and vintage items on consignment as well as estates. Bobbie Laws, her husband Eddie Laws, son Michael Rose and grandson Philip Rose are the family members working in the business.

Bigfoot Auction is based in a section of the old Coca-Cola bottling plant building at 355 E. Court St. in Marion. However, people do not go there for the auctions since they are held online. To bid on an item with Bigfoot Auction, you need to visit www.bigfootauction.hibid.com.

The auctions begin on Fridays and will last for eight days. They will conclude on the Sunday evening more than a week after the auction started. The process is similar to eBay.

“Sunday nights at 7 are real exciting,” said Michael Rose.

Although the bids are done online, Bobbie Laws and her son Michael said they encourage folks to drop by their location at 355 E. Court St. so they check out the items for sale in person.