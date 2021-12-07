New business: Bigfoot Auction Co. in Marion sells all kinds of items online

If you have something to sell or if you enjoy online bidding, then Bigfoot Auction Co. in Marion is ready to help you get a good deal.
Bigfoot Auction Co. is a family-owned business that specializes in online auctions. The business, started in September, accepts new and vintage items on consignment as well as estates. Bobbie Laws, her husband Eddie Laws, son Michael Rose and grandson Philip Rose are the family members working in the business.
Bigfoot Auction is based in a section of the old Coca-Cola bottling plant building at 355 E. Court St. in Marion. However, people do not go there for the auctions since they are held online. To bid on an item with Bigfoot Auction, you need to visit www.bigfootauction.hibid.com.
The auctions begin on Fridays and will last for eight days. They will conclude on the Sunday evening more than a week after the auction started. The process is similar to eBay.
“Sunday nights at 7 are real exciting,” said Michael Rose.
Although the bids are done online, Bobbie Laws and her son Michael said they encourage folks to drop by their location at 355 E. Court St. so they check out the items for sale in person.
“We want people to see what they are bidding on,” said Bobbie Laws to The McDowell News. “We try to let everybody know what the condition is.”
The business is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or by appointment on the weekends.
Currently, Bigfoot Auction has a wide variety of interesting things from gemstones to vintage bicycles to CPR mannequins. You can find Coca-Cola collectibles, a Bell & Howell home movie projector, board games and a large rear-projection TV. They even have a large kiosk which came from an old shopping mall.
The business deals in just about anything but bags of clothes. They will accept wedding dresses and coats for the auctions but not bags of clothes.
And if you want to sell something, then you can meet with the family members and fill out a contract. The owners of Bigfoot Auction get a small percentage of whatever you sell through them.
“We’re trying to get involved in estate sales,” said Michael Rose. “We need people to bring stuff in and we want the bidders.”
For more information, call 828-460-9062 or visit www.bigfootauction.hibid.com.